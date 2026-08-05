Brittany Cartwright Speaks Out on Jax Taylor and Former Publicist Romance

Brittany Cartwright is sharing her perspective after headlines surrounding ex-husband Jax Taylor and her former publicist, Lori Krebs, sparked widespread attention.

In an exclusive interview with People, “The Valley” star reflected on learning about Taylor’s relationship with Krebs and explained why the situation was especially emotional given the close friendship she believed they shared over the past decade. She also emphasized that, despite the disappointment, her focus remains on her son Cruz and continuing to move forward.

Cartwright described Krebs as someone who had been present during many important milestones in both her personal life and television career, saying the relationship extended well beyond a professional partnership.

“I’m really nervous,” Cartwright admitted at the beginning of the interview before explaining why the situation affected her so deeply. She described the experience as a “complete betrayal” after years of friendship.

Brittany Cartwright Shares Her Reaction

According to People, Cartwright first learned about the relationship shortly before photos of Taylor and Krebs together in Mexico became public.

She said Krebs sent her a text message acknowledging the news would be painful before explaining that her relationship with Taylor had developed only within the past several months. Cartwright recalled that receiving the message left her stunned.

“My heart sank,” she said while remembering her reaction.

Cartwright explained that the friendship made the news particularly difficult because Krebs had supported her through significant moments in her life, including her separation from Taylor and the early stages of their divorce.

According to the article, attorneys representing both Taylor and Krebs disputed several of Cartwright’s allegations and denied her version of certain events.

Getty Lala Kent, James Mae, Co-Founder Kristen Doute, Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor attend The Garage Sale.

Looking Ahead While Focusing on Family

Throughout the interview, Cartwright repeatedly returned to what matters most to her today: her son, Cruz.

She shared that she has worked to keep her attention on raising him while continuing with her career and surrounding herself with supportive friends. Cartwright also expressed appreciation for those who reached out after the news became public, saying their encouragement has helped her navigate a challenging period.

According to People, Cartwright believes speaking openly about her experiences has also resonated with other women who have faced difficult relationships.

“That gives me motivation and power,” she said, explaining that hearing from people who felt encouraged by her honesty has strengthened her resolve.

As she continues working through the situation, Cartwright said she remains optimistic about what lies ahead.

“The snakes have been removed from my life, and now that they’re out, I feel like things can only go up,” she said. “I don’t know how I’m going to get through this, but I’m going to because I’m a strong-ass bitch and my son deserves that.”

The interview also highlighted Cartwright’s desire to finalize her divorce and continue building a positive future centered on her family. While she acknowledged that healing takes time, she made it clear that her priorities remain unchanged. According to People, Cartwright is choosing to focus on the people who have supported her throughout the process and on creating the best possible life for Cruz. By speaking candidly about her experiences while emphasizing resilience and personal growth, Cartwright said she hopes to keep moving forward with confidence as this next chapter unfolds.