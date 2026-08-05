‘MasterChef’ 2026 Spoilers: Who Got Eliminated in Episode 12? Results Here

It’s time for another Mystery Box Challenge on “MasterChef” Season 16 tonight on FOX, but there will be a special guest in the house. For tonight’s challenge, the remaining contestants will be surprised in the kitchen by celebrity chef, social media icon, and past “MasterChef” contestant Nick DiGiovanni. It’s all about making the next viral food sensation on “MasterChef: Global Gauntlet” tonight. The home cooks not only have to impress the judges — Gordon Ramsay, Tiffany Derry, and Joe Bastianich — to remain in the competition, but also make their dish appealing to social media users. Find out who got eliminated on “MasterChef” Season 16 tonight with our “MasterChef” spoilers below.

Who Went Home on ‘MasterChef’ Tonight?

The “Global Gauntlet” continues on “MasterChef” tonight. The 11 home cooks are in place, representing the four territories (Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and Americas) this season. The fight to be named the winner of “MasterChef” Season 16 continues tonight.

After catering a Royal Wedding last week, these home cooks will be taking on a Mystery Box Challenge. It’s unknown ingredients that have to appeal to viewers on social media, as DiGiovanni will be working with the home cooks this week. Which home cook will be eliminated tonight on “MasterChef” Season 16? Find out below with our “MasterChef” 2026 results.

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD: THIS LIVE POST WILL BE UPDATED THROUGHOUT THE EPISODE, SO DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO READ SPOILERS.

August 5 Live Results – Week 12

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Week 12 Begins

The judges and home cooks are back in the “MasterChef” kitchen. Gordon said we’re going viral tonight. It’s Mystery Box Challenge time. The winning home cook tonight will earn a spot for themselves and their team in the Top 10. No more immunity after tonight. We will be giving updates as tonight’s episode airs, so keep refreshing this page for the latest results.

8:11 p.m. – For this challenge, the home cooks will have to turn their cultural roots into the next viral food sensation. Create a dish that everyone will be talking about on social media. They have 60 minutes to make their dish. This one is not only about the taste of the dish, but also the presentation of the dish. They have to make it look pretty for social media. The winning home cook will not only win immunity for their team, but also win a collaboration with Nick DiGiovanni.

8:18 p.m. – The home cooks are working on their dishes. We have them being ambitious with these dishes, but can they get them done in one hour?

8:28 p.m. – The time runs out, and plating is done. These home cooks are nervous, as people made mistakes. Foo is the oldest in the competition. He doesn’t do social media and felt his dish was viral-worthy, but now questioning himself. However, everyone seems to be questioning themselves right now.

Results on ‘MasterChef’ Season 16 – Best Dishes

8:38 p.m. – The judges go around to check out all of the dishes. After discussing, the top dish from each territory is:

Jaime (Team Asia-Pacific) – Nick said visually it has that wow factor. He loves it. Gordon said it tastes delicious. Tiffany said beautiful presentation, and it feels like an adventure. Joe said a nice dessert, very good.

Nick said visually it has that wow factor. He loves it. Gordon said it tastes delicious. Tiffany said beautiful presentation, and it feels like an adventure. Joe said a nice dessert, very good. Julia (Team Europe) – The reveal will be huge to see if her dish erupts like lava in a volcano. It did come out like lava, so it worked. Joe said this is delicious. Tiffany said the texture of the soil with the dish is nice. Nick said this is a difficult dish to make, and she did great.

The reveal will be huge to see if her dish erupts like lava in a volcano. It did come out like lava, so it worked. Joe said this is delicious. Tiffany said the texture of the soil with the dish is nice. Nick said this is a difficult dish to make, and she did great. Dave (Team Africa) – Tiffany said this is something she has never seen before, and that makes her excited. Nick said this makes me want to go to Morocco. Gordon said it’s delicious. Tiffany said it’s very playful. Joe said there is something about going viral for nostalgia.

Tiffany said this is something she has never seen before, and that makes her excited. Nick said this makes me want to go to Morocco. Gordon said it’s delicious. Tiffany said it’s very playful. Joe said there is something about going viral for nostalgia. Jake (Team Americas) – Joe said it looks professional. Nick said it’s delicious. The flavor gets him just as excited about the presentation. Tiffany loves the churro texture on top. She can taste the horchata coming through. Gordon said well done.

After discussing all of the dishes, the best dish of the night is Julia, which means Team Europe is safe tonight. She also gets to work with Nick on a collaboration.

Results on ‘MasterChef’ Season 16 – Bottom Dishes

8:52 p.m. – Now for the least favorite dishes of the night on “MasterChef” Season 16:

Foo (Team Asia-Pacific) – Nick said it doesn’t have that visual aspect to it. He said it tastes better than it looks, and he likes the flavors here. Gordon said it’s more confusing than viral, but the flavors are there. Tiffany said it’s put together in a way that’s difficult to eat. Joe said you are throwing everything but the kitchen sink in, and sometimes it needs to be more focused.

Nick said it doesn’t have that visual aspect to it. He said it tastes better than it looks, and he likes the flavors here. Gordon said it’s more confusing than viral, but the flavors are there. Tiffany said it’s put together in a way that’s difficult to eat. Joe said you are throwing everything but the kitchen sink in, and sometimes it needs to be more focused. Peter (Team Africa) – Gordon said it does not look attractive. Joe said it’s a little greasy. Tiffany said it feels flat. Gordon said there are elements on here that could work, but it needs to be rethought out.

Gordon said it does not look attractive. Joe said it’s a little greasy. Tiffany said it feels flat. Gordon said there are elements on here that could work, but it needs to be rethought out.