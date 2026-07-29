‘MasterChef’ 2026 Spoilers: Who Got Eliminated in Episode 11? Results Here

It’s time for a Royal Wedding on “MasterChef” Season 16 tonight on FOX. These contestants on “MasterChef: Global Gauntlet” will be facing another team challenge tonight, as they have to cater the wedding of “MasterChef” Season 15 winners Jesse and Jessica. These home cooks will have to deliver a feast worthy of the crown. The home cooks not only have to impress the judges — Gordon Ramsay, Tiffany Derry, and Joe Bastianich — to remain in the competition, but also the wedding guests. Find out who got eliminated on “MasterChef” Season 16 tonight with our “MasterChef” spoilers below.

Who Went Home on ‘MasterChef’?

The “Global Gauntlet” continues on “MasterChef” tonight. The 12 home cooks are in place, representing the four territories (Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and Americas) this season. The fight to be named the winner of “MasterChef” Season 16 continues tonight.

After another double elimination last week, these home cooks are going to be facing another team challenge. This, of course, usually brings out some drama and tension. The home cooks will be heading to the chapel, as they are catering the “MasterChef” Royal Wedding. Which home cook will be eliminated tonight on “MasterChef” Season 16? Find out below with our “MasterChef” 2026 results.

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD: THIS LIVE POST WILL BE UPDATED THROUGHOUT THE EPISODE, SO DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO READ SPOILERS.

July 29 Live Results – Week 11

KEEP REFRESHING THE PAGE FOR THE LATEST “MASTERCHEF” LIVE RESULTS UPDATES.

Week 11 Begins

It’s time for a team challenge and a Royal Wedding on “MasterChef” 2026. The judges are in a castle after a horse ride in the winter. The home cooks will be competing in a team challenge tonight. We will provide updates as tonight’s episode airs, so keep refreshing this page for the latest results!