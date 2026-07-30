Watch: Ben Affleck Wins $1M with ‘Jeopardy!’ Champion on ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire’

Winning the million-dollar jackpot on “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” is akin to winning the Powerball lottery. Sure, it happens, but it doesn’t happen that often.

In fact, over the course of the show’s history on American television, only 12 contestants and three celebrity duos have made it all the way to the final question.

Now, we can add Ben Affleck to that lofty list.

A Big Win

During the July 29 celebrity edition of the game show, Affleck was paired with Jamie Ding, well known to viewers of “Jeopardy!” for his epic 31-game run earlier this year, racking up winnings of nearly $900,000.

The pair walked way with the grand prize when they managed to offer a correct response to the 15th and final question.

A Tough Question

As the episode progressed, Affleck and Ding continually nailed their answers, leading them to the final question, with a million bucks on the line: “In an annual Thanksgiving tradition, all but which of these have been the names of turkeys pardoned by a U.S. president?

The potential answers: Peanut Butter & Jelly, Tater & Tot, Mac & Cheese, and Spaghetti & Meatball.

Affleck appeared genuinely perplexed. “You must be kidding me,” he exclaimed, suggesting they use the Phone-A-Friend lifeline. That led host Jimmy Kimmel to remind the pair that they hadn’t yet used their Ask-the-Host lifeline.

“No. We might as well have Jimmy help,” Affleck said, adding, “Actually, you’re very good with cooking and food, current events too. Actually, you might know this.”

“You’re absolutely right,” Kimmel replled. “I do a bit about this on the show. Every year.”

Hedging Their Bets

After pondering the various turkeys that had been pondered over the years, Affleck tended to agree that going with Kimmel was probably the best bet.

“This is the person that would actually be paying attention to every pardoned turkey’s name,” Affleck said. of the host. “Probably the best person in the world to ask this question to.”

Kimmel began with a pre-emptive apology. “If I’m wrong, I’m so sorry. But Spaghetti & Meatball is my final answer.”

Ding, however, wasn’t so convinced and suggested they instead call his very smart friend. “Jimmy, you might like this friend of mine,” Ding said. “I mean, Harvard-educated, father, we’re two years apart, but we’ve been through a lot of trials and tribulations together. Just like Ben and Matt.”

“Are you looking for trouble?” Kimmel asked Ding, who responded, “Are you looking for trouble?”

Their Final Answer

When Ding’s friend proved unable to provide an answer with any certainty, Affleck again pivoted to Kimmel.

“I don’t know how you feel,” he told Ding, “but I would bet on Jimmy. I would go for it.”

So they did, locking in Spaghetti & Meatball — which was indeed the correct answer, winning them a cool mill as Affleck and Ding leapt up and down and hugged while confetti rained down,

Despite their seven-figure win, neither Affleck nor Ding will walk home a penny wealthier; all the money will be going goes to Affleck’s charitable foundation, the Eastern Congo Initiative.

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The Pressure Was On

In a subsequent interview with TV Insider, Ding admitted he felt an extra degree of pressure competing on “Millionaire” knowing that fellow “Jeopardy!” champ and current host Ken Jennings was one of the few to win the million — when partnered with Affleck’s lifelong friend Matt Damon, of all people.

“Ooh, a little bit, especially because we were basically the spiritual successors to Ken and Matt,” he said.

“I really wanted to win,” he added. “It would be nice that both Matt and Ben were ‘Millionaire’ champs, and I mean it was also like a really nice vote of confidence from the producers to put me on as the follow-up to Ken. Definitely wanted to win. I always wanted to win, but there were some additional considerations this time.”