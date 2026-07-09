‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?’ Reveals Star-Studded Celebrity Cast — See the Full List

A fresh batch of celebrities is stepping up to chase down $1 million for charity, and this time, a familiar face from the world of trivia is joining the fun. On Thursday, July 9, People revealed the cast for the upcoming season of “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” and it includes a name “Jeopardy!” fans know well.

Jamie Ding Brings His 31-Game ‘Jeopardy!’ Winning Streak to a New Challenge

Disney JIMMY KIMMEL

Jamie Ding made a name for himself with a 31-game winning streak on “Jeopardy!,” and now he’s ready to put his trivia knowledge to the test in a whole new arena.

He’s joining forces with Ben Affleck for the celebrity edition of the classic game show, where duos face off against a ladder of increasingly difficult questions on their way to the top prize.

Once a team locks in the correct answer at the $25,000 mark, that amount is theirs to keep regardless of what comes next, though everyone’s still eyeing the ultimate $1 million payout.

Big wins are nothing new for Ding. His “Jeopardy!” run earned him a total of $885,605 and turned him into a fast favorite among fans. He’s already confirmed for the upcoming Tournament of Champions, but audiences won’t have to wait long to see him back in action.

Jimmy Kimmel Returns to Host Another Season of High Stakes

Jimmy Kimmel is stepping back behind the podium for Season 5, continuing his run as host since the celebrity version of the show first launched in 2020.

Disney JIMMY KIMMEL

Under his direction, the show has become a summer staple for fans who love watching famous faces sweat it out over trivia questions.

The new season premieres Wednesday, July 22, at 8/7c on ABC and will air weekly through the rest of its run. Episodes will also be available to stream on Hulu the next day for anyone who misses them live.

A Stacked Celebrity Lineup Joins Ding and Affleck

As per People, this season brings no shortage of star power. The celebrity pairs include:

Larry David and his daughter, Cazzie

and his daughter, “Seinfeld” alums Jason Alexander and Wayne Knight

and Tig Notaro and Pete Holmes

and Brad Paisley and Clayton Kershaw

and Michael Kosta and Wendi McLendon-Covey

and Jesse Eisenberg and Paul Giamatti

and Krysten Ritter and Sarah Shahi

and Michael Keaton and Jon Lovett

and Paul Scheer and Rob Huebel

and Awkwafina and director Paul Feig

and director Billy Porter and Leslie Odom Jr.

and “Nobody Wants This” stars Timothy Simons and Jackie Tohn

and Sisters Sarah Jane Nader and Brooks Nader

and “Saturday Night Live’s” Colin Jost and his brother, Michael

and his brother, Taran Killam and Will Forte

What Fans Can Expect When the New Season Kicks Off

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The newly released trailer already hints at the fun chemistry brewing between Ding and Affleck.

At one point, Affleck confidently says, “I kind of know it,” and Ding cheerfully agrees, “I agree with you!”Affleck then jokingly adds, “Don’t take my word for it!” a lighthearted moment that gets a genuine laugh out of Kimmel.

The bar is set high after last season, when “Jeopardy!” host Ken Jennings paired up with Affleck’s longtime best friend, Matt Damon, and the two walked away with the full $1 million for their chosen charities.

Fans are now rooting to see if this new pair of friends can carry on that winning tradition.

"Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" Season 5 premieres Wednesday, July 22, at 8/7c on ABC, with new episodes streaming the next day on Hulu.