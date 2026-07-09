New Series From ‘Landman’ Creator Taylor Sheridan Rumored To Be Unlike Anything He’s Done Before

It’s no secret that Taylor Sheridan has become one of the most successful television producers in the history of the medium.

His hits have been as many as they’ve been massive, a lengthy list that includes “Yellowstone” and its spinoffs, “Landman,” “Lioness,” “Tulsa King,” “The Mayor of Kingstown” and many more.

In fact, his recent drama “The Madison” proved to be his hottest show to date. Debuting with 8 million global viewers within its first 10 days on Paramount+, the Michelle Pfeiffer-starring series was the biggest freshman season launch any of Sheridan’s series.

Taylor Sheridan’s Upcoming Series Will Blaze a New Trail

For the most part, Sheridan’s series have been set within Montana and Texas (that latter state is home of the famed Double Sixes Ranch, which he purchased a few years back and is now his home).

As it happens, an intriguing report claims that his next series won’t be set in either of those locales — and won’t even be set in the U.S.

Sheridan is Heading to Scotland for ‘The Laird’

The Sun is reporting that Sheridan’s next project is “The Laird,” a new drama set in Scotland. According to the outlet, the series’ focus will be a family living on a large estate in the Scottish countryside.

“This drama is likely to explore the links between Scotland and America, which is a theme that has come up in previous shows such as ‘Yellowstone,'” an insider told The Sun.

“That western featured the Dutton family, who revealed they originated in the Scottish Highlands, and in the 18th and 19th centuries huge numbers of Scots emigrated across the Atlantic to start new lives,” the insider continued.

‘The Laird’ Will Be Set In a ‘Darker Chapter’ of Scottish History

According to The Sun, “The Laird” won’t be set in the present, but will be a historical drama.

“In a darker chapter of the country’s history, many Scots also became involved in the trans-Atlantic slave trade, becoming rich landowners in the process and giving their names to many of the slaves they owned,” the insider continued.

Meanwhile, whether the series is another “Yellowstone” prequel, going even further back in the history of the Dutton family.

As for when viewers might be seeing the show, The Sun also reports that filming is scheduled to begin in late July, with production to take place in Scotland. Paramount+ has neither confirmed nor denied the report.

What’s Next From Taylor Sheridan?

With “Yellowstone” sequel “Dutton Ranch” having recently completed its first season (with a second confirmed to be on the way), fans may be wondering what’s coming up next from Sheridan.

The answer: the third season of “Lioness,” the Sheridan-created series about a top CIA operative, played by Zoe Saldaña. Season 3 of “Lioness” will debut Sunday, August 2 on Paramount+.

Lioness is a ‘Female James Bond’

Sheridan recently gave a rare interview in a recent sitdown with “The Howard Stern Show,” in which host Howard Stern observed that Sheridan had once described Saldaña’s character as “the female James Bond.”

Replied Sheridan. “One hundred percent,” he agreed.

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