RHOC Season 20 Cast Jobs and Net Worths: Who Is the Richest Orange County Housewife?

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” season 20 cast members do much more than share their personal lives and friendship drama with Bravo viewers.

The women have built careers in real estate, law, insurance, wellness, television and podcasting. Several have also launched their own companies while raising families and filming the long-running reality series.

Their reported net worths vary just as widely as their careers. While estimates should be taken with caution because most cast members do not publicly confirm their finances, published reports place their fortunes anywhere from $500,000 to $80 million.

Here is what fans need to know about the RHOC season 20 cast members, their jobs and their reported net worths.

Shannon Storms Beador Built a Reported $20 Million Fortune

Shannon Storms Beador joined RHOC in season 9 and has become one of the show’s longest-serving cast members.

Celebrity Net Worth estimates Beador’s fortune at $20 million. Her income has included her Bravo salary, and RadarOnline previously reported that she earned $583,000 during season 13.

The mother of three has also built her own businesses. Beador launched the health and wellness company Real for Real and has expanded her television career beyond RHOC. She appeared on Bravo’s “Love Hotel” and previously toured with Vicki Gunvalson for their Shannon & Vicki live shows.

Heather Dubrow Reportedly Leads the RHOC Cast With $80 Million

Heather Dubrow has the highest reported net worth among the season 20 cast members.

Celebrity Net Worth estimates that Dubrow and her husband, plastic surgeon Terry Dubrow, are worth a combined $80 million.

Long before joining RHOC in season 7, Dubrow worked as an actress. Her credits include “Jenny,” “Stark Raving Mad” and “That’s Life.” She later made guest appearances on “Hot in Cleveland” and “Hawaii Five-O.”

Dubrow and her husband have also launched businesses together, including Consult Beaute and Consult Health. The couple currently hosts the “Between Us” podcast, while Dubrow has also worked on the Susan Bender x Heather Dubrow fashion line.

Tamra Judge Has Built Businesses Beyond Her RHOC Career

Tamra Judge joined RHOC in season 3, making her one of the longest-serving stars in the franchise.

Celebrity Net Worth estimates Judge’s fortune at $3 million, although reports about her Bravo salary have varied significantly.

Outside of RHOC, Judge has appeared on “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” and “The Traitors.” She co-hosts the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast with Teddi Mellencamp and founded the wellness company Vena CBD.

Judge and husband Eddie Judge previously owned C.U.T. Fitness. She has also returned to real estate after working in the industry earlier in her career.

Vicki Gunvalson Built Her Career in Insurance Before RHOC

Vicki Gunvalson has never been shy about telling viewers that she works.

“The OG of the OC” founded Coto Insurance and Financial Services in the 1990s and remains the company’s CEO. Her work in insurance, retirement planning and financial services became a major part of her story after she joined the show in season 1.

Celebrity Net Worth estimates Gunvalson’s fortune at $7 million.

The mother of two and grandmother of four has also worked as an author and podcast host. She currently hosts “My Friend, My Soulmate, My Podcast” and is in a relationship with Michael Smith.

Gina Kirschenheiter Has Built a New Career in Orange County Real Estate

Gina Kirschenheiter joined RHOC in season 13 and has since made a major career change.

After launching the skincare brand CaraGala, Kirschenheiter became a licensed real estate agent. She now works with fiancé Travis Mullen, who is also her business partner.

Celebrity Net Worth estimates Kirschenheiter’s fortune at $500,000.

“This year, you know, we’re still in the first quarter here and I closed four deals and my highest so far closed was $1.68 million for a beautiful home in Baker Ranch,” she told BravoTV.com in 2024.

Kirschenheiter is also raising three children and planning her wedding to Mullen.

Emily Simpson Balances Her Legal Career With Reality TV

Emily Simpson joined RHOC as a full-time cast member in season 13 after making a previous guest appearance.

Unlike many Housewives, Simpson entered the show with an established legal career. She is an attorney who specializes in copyright law and has also spoken about her work with the California Innocence Project.

“A lot of women don’t have to work,” Simpson said in the season 13 trailer. “When I throw the attorney thing in there, it’s like, ‘No, girl, I’m not your typical housewife.'”

Simpson also hosts the “Legally Brunette” podcast with her husband, fellow lawyer Shane Simpson. Reports estimate she earns approximately $20,000 per episode of RHOC, although her Bravo salary has not been publicly confirmed.

Jennifer Pedranti Turned Her Passion for Wellness Into a Business

Jennifer Pedranti joined RHOC in season 17 and works in the wellness industry.

Pedranti co-owns Devi Rebel Yoga in Rancho Santa Margarita, California. The studio offers Bikram yoga, vinyasa power flow, Reiki healing, and holistic health coaching.

Some reports have estimated Pedranti’s net worth at $2 million, although her divorce proceedings raised questions about that figure. RadarOnline reported that court documents listed her average monthly income as $1,166.66, not including any profits from her yoga studio.

Pedranti is a mother of five and became engaged to Ryan Boyajian in 2024.

RHOC Newbie Carmella Garcia Brings a Surprising Résumé

Carmella Garcia joined RHOC for season 20 with experience in several different industries.

Garcia currently works as a real estate agent and developer with The Oppenheim Group’s Corona Del Mar office. Before entering real estate, she worked as a model, became a Playboy Playmate of the Year, and appeared in WWE’s “RAW Diva Search.”

Celebrity Net Worth has estimated Garcia’s fortune at $20 million, although that figure was listed as a combined net worth with her former husband, retired NFL quarterback Jeff Garcia.

The new Housewife is a mother of four and is currently dating following her divorce.

RHOC season 20 premieres Thursday, July 9, on Bravo. It is available to stream on Peacock the next day.