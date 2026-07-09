Heather Rae El Moussa Gushes About Christina Haack’s ‘Real Friendship’ & Their Co-Parenting Bond

Heather Rae El Moussa is celebrating Christina Haack‘s birthday with a sweet tribute on the HGTV star’s big day. See what El Moussa wrote about their close friendship and co-parenting journey.

Heather Rae El Moussa Celebrates Christina Haack, Their Co-Parenting & Friendship

On July 9, El Moussa took to Instagram with a special birthday message for Haack, the ex-wife of her husband, Tarek El Moussa.

“Happy birthday @christinahaack!🍾 Some of the iconic moments we’ve shared these last few years,” she wrote in the caption alongside photos of the two posing in bikinis, pouring champagne, and hanging out with Tarek and Haack’s boyfriend.

“What a gift it is to watch our co-parenting turn into real friendship, cheering each other on in every chapter, every venture, every win! Cheers to many more celebrations 🥂,” El Moussa added.

On her Instagram Stories, the HGTV star wrote, “Happy birthday @christinahaack. I love our relationship and how much we support each other in everything!”

Haack commented on El Moussa’s post, writing, “Awww love you, our friendship, co-parenting together and working together. Cheers to another year of bigger and better things to come 🥂.”

Fans lit up the comments section to share birthday wishes and messages about the pair’s co-parenting relationship.

“I just love this friendship! As a mom I could only wish for this kind of relationship and co-parenting,” one fan wrote. “Amazing job ladies!! What great role models you both are to your children! Happiest Birthday @christinahaack 🩷.”

“LOVE this 👏 👏 Two beautiful women, coparenting and supporting each other,” another fan noted.

One commenter wrote, “Love your friendship and more importantly, how special that the kids get to see adults this way!”

Heather Rae El Moussa Shares How She and Christina Haack Became Closer

On July 8, El Moussa answered fan questions in her Instagram Stories. On fan asked, “What was the first big moment where you knew you and Christina were going to be besties?”

According to El Moussa, the two women were brought closer together when they worked on “The Flip Off” on HGTV.

“Tarek always said, ‘I know you guys will be really good friends’ because, obviously, he knows both of us really well. Different seasons of his life, but he knows our personalities really well,” El Moussa said.

She continued, “We are good co-parents, really good co-parents, but we didn’t know each other on that deeper, girl level — you know, like that friendship level. And the first time we filmed together for ‘The Flip Off,’ she texted me after, and she’s like, ‘You’re really fun to film with. That was really easy.’ And I was like. ‘Aww. That was such a nice compliment.'”

“It’s true. Not everyone’s good on camera, and not everyone is easy to film with, and not everyone’s fun to film with,” she explained. “And hearing that — because we both had our own successful TV shows, separately, and now we’re building a successful TV show together.”

El Moussa added, “So, I feel like that was kind of the moment we were like, ‘Ooh, we like each other. This is fun.'”

