‘Big Brother’ Season 28 Live Recap & Spoilers – Premiere Night

It’s finally here! “Big Brother“ Season 28 premieres tonight, introducing a brand-new group of Houseguests ready to battle it out for the grand prize. Yep, after months of waiting, fans will finally get to see who moves into the house, what twists are waiting, and whether anyone gets sent packing on night one.

Let’s be real, a “Big Brother” premiere always comes with surprises, and honestly, it seems like this season is already shaping up to be one fans will be talking about.

Follow along with our live recap below as we break down every major moment from tonight’s premiere. And don’t forget: “expect the unexpected.”

WARNING: There are major spoilers ahead for the “Big Brother” Season 28 premiere. We’ll be updating this live recap throughout the episode as events unfold, so if you want to know what happens, keep refreshing the page.

And the Summer Begins…

Julie Chen Moonves welcomes viewers to the “Big Brother” season 28 premiere before introducing this season’s theme: BB Time Trip. Yep, the house has been transformed with a time-travel theme, setting the stage for what will likely be a season full of unexpected twists.

CBS “Big Brother” Season 28 Bedroom with Bunk Beds

The ‘Big Brother’ Season 28 Houseguests Are Introduced

While CBS revealed 14 contestants ahead of the premiere, longtime fans know that’s a little unusual. Let’s be real, most seasons start with at least 16 Houseguests, so honestly, it seems like there could be another surprise waiting before the night is over.

Julie introduces the women first, giving fans a chance to meet the first seven Houseguests entering the “Big Brother” house. Here’s a quick look at each player:

Ashley (24) – A bartender from Chicago, Illinois, who says she’ll happily befriend her competitors before taking them out.

(24) – A bartender from Chicago, Illinois, who says she’ll happily befriend her competitors before taking them out. Haley (29) – A telemedicine executive from Wildwood, Missouri, who describes herself as bubbly but admits she can come across as intimidating at first.

(29) – A telemedicine executive from Wildwood, Missouri, who describes herself as bubbly but admits she can come across as intimidating at first. LaTrice (57) – A boutique salesperson from Maplewood, New Jersey, hoping to become the oldest winner in “Big Brother” history.

(57) – A boutique salesperson from Maplewood, New Jersey, hoping to become the oldest winner in “Big Brother” history. Lyric (25) – An attorney from Honolulu, Hawaii, who says she’s both highly competitive and athletic despite her laid-back “aloha spirit.”

(25) – An attorney from Honolulu, Hawaii, who says she’s both highly competitive and athletic despite her laid-back “aloha spirit.” Mallory (24) – A rocket scientist from Washington Township, New Jersey, who believes her intelligence, social game, and athleticism give her an edge.

(24) – A rocket scientist from Washington Township, New Jersey, who believes her intelligence, social game, and athleticism give her an edge. Melody (24) – A corporate game show host from Maricopa, Arizona, determined to prove she’s much more than the “typical sorority girl” stereotype.

(24) – A corporate game show host from Maricopa, Arizona, determined to prove she’s much more than the “typical sorority girl” stereotype. Taylor (27) – An elementary school counselor from Deerfield Beach, Florida, who confidently says she has the strategy, social skills, and competitive drive to win.

After introducing the women, Julie turns her attention to the men, revealing more of the Houseguests who will be competing for the $750,000 grand prize this season.

Barrett (27) – A jumbotron engineer from Austin, Texas, who says he’s willing to play like a “snake” and isn’t afraid to backstab his fellow Houseguests if it gets him to the end.

(27) – A jumbotron engineer from Austin, Texas, who says he’s willing to play like a “snake” and isn’t afraid to backstab his fellow Houseguests if it gets him to the end. Chuk (27) – A supply chain analyst from Dallas, Texas, and first-generation immigrant who believes his biggest strength will be his social game because he can “talk to anyone.”

(27) – A supply chain analyst from Dallas, Texas, and first-generation immigrant who believes his biggest strength will be his social game because he can “talk to anyone.” Drew (22) – A surgical dental assistant from Temecula, California, who describes himself as outgoing and unpredictable. While he says he gets along with everyone, he also won’t hesitate to cut allies when the time comes.

(22) – A surgical dental assistant from Temecula, California, who describes himself as outgoing and unpredictable. While he says he gets along with everyone, he also won’t hesitate to cut allies when the time comes. Jason (35) – A reality TV veteran from Los Angeles best known as drag performer Salina EsTitties from “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” He’s also a self-proclaimed “Big Brother” superfan who’s already planning the perfect blindside.

(35) – A reality TV veteran from Los Angeles best known as drag performer Salina EsTitties from “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” He’s also a self-proclaimed “Big Brother” superfan who’s already planning the perfect blindside. Kamuela “Kamu” (32) – An MMA fighter and coach from Phoenix, Arizona, who has watched “Big Brother” since he was a teenager and believes his years of training have prepared him for any challenge.

(32) – An MMA fighter and coach from Phoenix, Arizona, who has watched “Big Brother” since he was a teenager and believes his years of training have prepared him for any challenge. Rome (28) – A pickleball coach from Delray Beach, Florida, who calls himself extremely competitive and expects other Houseguests to see him as the season’s villain because of his desire to win.

(28) – A pickleball coach from Delray Beach, Florida, who calls himself extremely competitive and expects other Houseguests to see him as the season’s villain because of his desire to win. Yash (24) – A financial analyst from Monroe Township, New Jersey, who hopes to leave the game with more than just the grand prize, admitting he’d also love to find a showmance along the way.

The Houseguests Finally Enter the ‘Big Brother’ House

As the Houseguests make their way into the “Big Brother” house for the first time, they’re immediately blown away by the BB Time Trip theme. The group spends the first few minutes taking in the house’s unique design, racing to claim beds, and getting to know one another. And, of course, it’s a little chaotic as everyone tries to settle in.

The conversation quickly turns to the game itself, with several Houseguests wondering whether the house design could be hiding clues about this season’s twists. They could be right; longtime fans know “Big Brother” loves to hide secrets in plain sight. So, it seems like everyone is already on the lookout for anything that could give them an advantage.

The First Twist of BB 28

Just when the Houseguests think they’re settling in, Julie drops another bombshell. For the first time in “Big Brother” history, no one currently inside the house will become the first Head of Household.

Instead, the first HOH will be someone who hasn’t even moved into the house yet. Playing into the BB Time Trip theme, Julie asks the Houseguests to gather around what looks like the dining room table. That’s when she reveals it’s much more than a place to eat.

CBS “Big Brother” Season 28 Dining Room

Former “Big Brother” favorite Enzo Palumbo then appears to explain the powers of his Dining Table Time Machine, revealing that time-altering twists will pop up throughout the season. It seems like this theme is going to be more than just house décor.

Enzo also explains the night’s first challenge. The Houseguests will be divided into three groups to compete for safety. The winning group will earn immunity, while one player from that group will receive an even bigger reward: the power to bring a reality TV icon into the game.