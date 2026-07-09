Kathy Griffins Reveals Photo & Age of Much Younger Boyfriend – He’s in His 20s

Comedian Kathy Griffin, who delighted fans from 2005 to 2010 with her self-deprecating Bravo show “My Life on the D-List,” seemed to reveal she has a new love interest in her life with a cheeky Instagram post she shared on Thursday, July 9.

The post shows Griffin, 65, beaming while she heads into a vehicle hand-in-hand with a much younger man. She wrote in the caption, “He’s 22. Have at it, internet,” emphasizing her note with a fire emoji.

Fans shared a wide spectrum of opinions on Griffin’s new companion. One praised the young man’s chivalry for helping Griffin into the car, writing, “If he is opening the car door for you, keep him. More class at 22 than most men!”

Another agreed, “He’s attractive, has manners and treating her properly. That’s what matters.”

However, someone else didn’t like the announcement, and announced that they’d “unfollowed” Griffin. But someone else supportively told her, “Go off, queen.”

Kathy Griffin Finalized Her Second Divorce in 2025

Griffin married marketing executive Randy Bick on New Year’s Day 2020, and announced they were splitting up in December 2023, writing on X, “This sucks.”

Griffin’s first marriage was to Matt Moline, a software entrepreneur whom she wed in 2001. Later, she opened up about the marriage went awry when she says she discovered her ex had swindled $72,000 from her.

She explained in a Larry King interview, “My ex-husband, without my knowledge, was sneaking into my wallet when I was asleep in the mornings and taking my ATM cards of my own private accounts and withdrawing money.”

Despite discovering the betrayal, Griffin said she still wanted to make the relationship work. She told King her husband admitted to the theft and the pair attended couples therapy, but Griffin wasn’t able to “get beyond the trust issue.”

King said Moline supplied him with a statement that read, “I have not made any public comments about my ex-wife or our marriage. It saddens me that she would choose to make such accusations at this time. I have no intention of engaging in a public debate over private matter.”

Kathy Griffin’s Dating News Comes 2 Months After She Appeared to ‘Hard-Launch’ Relationship With Someone Else

In a since-deleted Instagram post she shared on May 17, 2026, Griffin seemed to announce she was dating a man who looked closer to her age than her newly introduced beau.

She did not share her suitor’s name, but told fans he is not famous and lives in another state.

The newly announced romance is not Griffin’s first time dating a much younger man. She previously spoke out about sharing a passionate fling with a 23-year-old mystery man following her divorce from Bick.

Griffin spoke about the relationship in a 2025 essay for The Cut, saying, “I accidentally fell in love with a 23-year-old. Because of his age, he didn’t have the usual sexism, misogyny, and biases that guys my age tend to have. He seemed to see me. I know that sounds really corny. Oh God, it sounds so lame! But I felt really comfortable with him, and I felt very content just hanging out.”

She says the relationship came to an end because it “never could’ve lasted,” despite the fact that she realized she “really was in love him.”