‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers: Victoria In Charge and Adam Tested…Again

It wouldn’t be The Young and the Restless if Victor (Eric Braeden) wasn’t playing a round of corporate chess with his children (minus Abby) as the pawns and his empire as the prize. Well, in the episode airing on July 10, with his precious Newman Enterprises back in his control, he decides to hand out positions to his children. This time around, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) walks away with the coveted big chair, while both her brothers are left a bit dismayed. Adam (Mark Grossman), in particular, is a bit unhappy with his father’s decision.

Victoria Put In Top Spot, Nick and Adam Left Out for Now

CBS Mark Grossman as Adam in The Young and the Restless (Photo: Courtesy of CBS)

In the episode in question, Victor sits down with Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Adam (Mark Grossman), and the three men talk about Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) recovering at the ranch. Although Nick asks his father about the possibility of a full reconciliation between his parents, Victor masterfully turns the topic of conversation to business. The Newman patriarch announces that Victoria will be reinstated as the CEO of Newman Enterprises. Additionally, once he feels as if Nick is in a strong place in his recovery, Nick will join Victoria essentially as her co-CEO.

Nick isn’t thrilled by the declaration, believing he’s up for the challenge. However, The Mustache insists that Nick focus on his continued sobriety for now. As Victoria joins the trio, she agrees with her father about Nick needing to direct his focus on his health. Then there’s Adam.

Adam assumes that he and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) will be left the bits of Cane’s old company, Arabesque, to rebuild Newman Media. However, Victor shocks his children when he shares that he gave the bones of that business to Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), largely rewarding her for saving Nick’s life and a little for her audacity in going after Newman Enterprises in the first place.

But Victor being Victor, has a plan for Adam. Victor wants his youngest son to reclaim Newman Media by going after Spectra-Charles. An absolutely predictable chess move from the great tactician.

Will Adam Go After Sally’s Company?

CBS Courtney Hope as Sally in The Young and the Restless (Photo: Courtesy of CBS)

Initially, Adam balks at the idea of going after Sally to get Newman Media back. From his perspective, he still cares about his ex, and she is pregnant. However, Victor doesn’t care about any of that, and he’s likely to press the issue with Adam. To be fair to Victor, Billy (Jason Thompson) did steal Newman Media and give it to Sally, and Sally knew there would be a chance Victor would come knocking for what’s rightfully his.

One has to feel bad for Adam. Victor never seems to make things easy for Adam, and he’s always pressing his son to jump through hoops to “please” him. And what’s Adam left to do in this situation? If Adam goes after Spectra-Charles, he may be doing so with a ton of guilt and remorse for plotting against his pregnant ex. If Adam rejects his father’s idea, Victor may threaten to disown Adam again and go after Spectra-Charles anyway. If Adam preemptively tries to walk away from Victor and start his own business with Chelsea, Victor would likely sabotage the duo until they return to the family fold.

But hey, what do you think happens next in this chapter for Adam? Keep watching episodes of The Young and the Restless on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.