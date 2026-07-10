‘Project Runway’ 2026 Live Recap & Spoilers – Season 22 Premiere

A new set of designers takes over “Project Runway” 2026 tonight on Freeform. For “Project Runway” Season 22, Heidi Klum, Nina Garcia, and Law Roach are back as judges. The show has had many homes, from Bravo to Lifetime, but now it airs and streams on a few other networks. In addition, supermodel and entrepreneur Tyra Banks will be joining Season 22 as a recurring judge. Christian Siriano will return as a mentor for these new designers. A new season and new drama, but who gets eliminated on “Project Runway” tonight? Find out with us during our “Project Runway” 2026 live recap below.

22 For Season 22 on ‘Project Runway’

For tonight’s premiere episode, it will be all about celebrating Season 22. The new season will feature 22 new designers, the biggest cast in the show’s history! These designers are going to be facing a twist during tonight’s challenge, as they fight to secure a spot in the competition by showcasing one of their signature looks to the judges.

The fight to be named the winner of “Project Runway” Season 22 begins tonight, but who goes home on “Project Runway” tonight? Find out with us and follow along with our Live Recap below!

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD: THIS LIVE RECAP WILL BE UPDATED THROUGHOUT THE EPISODE, SO DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO READ SPOILERS.

July 9 Live Recap – Premiere

KEEP REFRESHING THE PAGE FOR THE LATEST “PROJECT RUNWAY” LIVE RECAP UPDATES.

Season 22 Begins

We start at Oculus, as we have 12 designers there. Then Christian and Heidi meet them. Heidi said Season 22 has to be bigger and bolder. So, no way there are only 12 designers. Another set of designers arrives, and now there are 21 designers. Then we get one more designer, as Joseph McRae from Season 21 comes out. He is the only designer to be voted out by his fellow designers, but we now have 22 designers for Season 22.

For this first challenge, they asked the designers to bring one look from home because it shows who they are as designers. They will be showing these signature looks to the judges. For this challenge, six designers will be picked as the winners and earn immunity next week. At the same time, six designers will be eliminated tonight!

Workroom – Day 1

The designers head to the workroom. They have two hours to put their looks together for this day. We meet Varvara, who goes by Bobby. She is a little too arrogant for me. Then we have some “RuPaul’s Drag Race” contestants, as Robby (“Q”) and Plane Jane are both here. They both starred in Season 16 of the show.

In walks Christian. Since the designers aren’t making anything, they will just need to focus on edits and fixes. He brought the models with him, as it’s time for model fittings on “Project Runway” 2026.

Christian goes through the looks. We love Bi’s coat, but he didn’t like the dress underneath and suggested doing just the coat. Bryan is bringing the ego, as he said they wanted the best of the best, and he is here. Bi and Bryan have worked together in the past, with Bryan saying Bi was his intern, but Bi speaks differently. Some tension between them.

Christian doesn’t like the shoes Jude is using for his model. Jude has always had an eye and a passion for tailoring. He is only 23 years old. Anna has a dress where she has used thousands of recycled soda can tops. Her specialty is using unconventional materials.

More Looks on ‘Project Runway’

We meet Chloe, who is from Utah and grew up Mormon. She got married at 18 and divorced at 25. Chloe likes to design more on the sexy side, which her Mormon mom wouldn’t agree with.

Joseph McRae is causing a ruckus in the workroom. He is definitely over the top, and the other designers are annoyed by him. Robby and Plane Jane are struggling and didn’t get good feedback from Christian.

Day 2 – Runway Day

The designers make their way back into the workroom on “Project Runway” Season 22. The designers have two hours to put their looks together and get their models in hair and makeup.

Robby simplified his look and feels better about his look, and Christian seems happier about it. However, Plane Jane said he should be worried, as his look is much simpler than other looks in the workroom.

The time runs out. The looks need to come together. As the clock runs out, the models are sent out, and it’s time for a show.

Runway Show

The designers will be watching this runway show from the workroom, but the judges will be watching from the runway. They won’t hear the feedback from the judges. They can just read their lips. The judges (Heidi, Nina, Law, and Tyra) are in place.

We have started the show. The judges seem to be enjoying it. They notice Joseph McRae’s look and know it’s him, as they say he definitely has a look. We get to see the rest of the looks, as all of the designers are nervous since six will be going home tonight.