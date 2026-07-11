Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Seen for the First Time as Newlyweds: PHOTOS

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were photographed for the first time since tying the knot on July 3 at Madison Square Garden.

The newlyweds stepped out to celebrate Kelce’s former teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster as he married Laura Kruk on Friday, July 10.

In photos shared by Page Six, the pop star and tight end walked hand in hand alongside other wedding guests at the outdoor venue.

Swift looked beautiful in a blush-colored strapless gown. The dress was detailed with a deep pink floral pattern and cascaded with a pleated design.

The “Lover” hitmaker styled her hair in a low bun, keeping her signature bangs swept to one side. And, of course, Swift didn’t forget to finish the gorgeous look with a shade of red lipstick.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Pictured as Newlyweds for First Time

Kelce wore a black-and-white suit and tie and kept his “rough around the edges” facial hair well-groomed. The newlyweds were both photographed wearing stylish sunglasses during the ceremony.

In more photos from Smith-Schuster and Kruk’s wedding, shared by the Instagram account deuxmoi, Swift could be seen playfully grabbing her chest as she laughs with surrounding guests. The megastar also enjoyed a glass of champagne as the fellow newlyweds exchanged their vows.

Smith-Schuster and Kruk attended Swift and Kelce’s wedding just one week before they also said “I do” to forever. E! News reported that the New York Giants wide receiver and his wife tied the knot at the Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel, in Orange County, Calif.