Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Wedding: Party Favors, Vows, Vintage Red Mustang & More Details – PHOTOS

Taylor Swift, 36, and Travis Kelce, 36, marked their most memorable day yet at one of the most lavish weddings that New York City has ever seen.

From booking Madison Square Garden — an arena where only the most elite entertainers and athletes have performed — to handwritten vows, custom-made Dior outfits, a celebratory nod from the Empire State Building, and riding off in a 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS convertible Mustang, the newlyweds put their everything into a wedding that will be talked about for years to come.

Here is everything to know about what happened during Taylor and Travis’ wedding on July 3:

Taylor Swift’s Aunt Dishes on Newlyweds’ Wedding Vows

In a video obtained by TMZ, Taylor’s aunt Robin Gentry spoke with LBC News as she departed from MSG. When asked if Taylor and Travis cried during their vows, Robin responded, “They cried, and they laughed, and they danced, and they hugged, and they kissed.”

“Good Morning America” co-anchor George Stephanopoulos also added to the vow commentary during a live July 4 segment, noting that Taylor and Travis read from “little books” with their handwritten vows at the altar.

Party Favors Inspired by Taylor Swift’s Song ‘Blank Space’

Country artist Maren Morris shared a photo on Instagram of a meaningful party favor from the newlyweds.

The dainty item, a white linen handkerchief with lace trim, embroidered with Taylor and Travis’ wedding monogram, their wedding date, the words “New York City,” and lyrics from the singer-songwriter’s hit single “Blank Space,” was a significant stamp in time for guests to take home.

Embroidered lyrics included “So it’s gonna be forever,” a verse that comes right before the lyrics “Or it’s gonna go down in flames.”

Iconically, “Blank Space” is the 3X Super Bowl champion’s favorite song of his wife’s, telling the “Bussin’ With the Boys” podcast in 2024 that the track was one of the first of Taylor’s that he gravitated to.

“I really started listening to Taylor’s music when she came out with ‘1989,’” Travis shared at the time. “I’m gonna say ‘Blank Space’ because … it’s a banger.”

Taylor Swift’s ‘Something Blue’

Taylor’s “something blue” was arguably one of the wedding day’s most unique features.

As the day turned into night, New York City’s Empire State Building lit up with sparkling blue lights — a magical sight to see — and seemingly something only pop’s biggest superstar would be able to pull off.

Custom-Made ‘Just Married’ Mustang

In a video shared by Page Six, a red and white 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS convertible Mustang with a license plate reading “JST&T MRD” could be seen leaving Madison Square Garden on Saturday morning.

Notably, Taylor attended her first Kansas City Chiefs game in September 2023 when her now-husband helped his team to defeat the Chicago Bears. After the game was held at Arrowhead, Taylor and Travis, who were a new couple at the time, left the stadium in Travis’ vintage 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle convertible. This moment marked a major turning point in the pair’s relationship, as it was one of their very first moments in the public eye as a couple.

The homages to defining moments in their relationship were only the groundwork of what’s to come for Taylor and Travis, whose love story has ignited an eternal spark for millions of people to connect with.

With a lifetime to look forward to — and an unforgettable wedding — it seems as though Taylor and Travis have only just begun to embark on the best days of their lives.







