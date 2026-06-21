Taylor Swift’s Rhode Island Home Sparks Fresh Wedding Buzz After Fireworks

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce‘s rumored wedding plans are once again making headlines after reports of fireworks near Swift’s Rhode Island estate. TMZ reported that fireworks were spotted near the property over the weekend, adding to growing speculation about the couple’s next chapter as wedding rumors continue to circulate.

While neither Swift nor Kelce has commented publicly, the latest report has only intensified interest in their upcoming wedding plans.

New Report Claims Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Wedding Won’t Be at Madison Square Garden

Getty Singer Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

For much of the buildup, the guessing centered on New York. Multiple reports hinted that Swift and Kelce, both 36, planned to wed at Madison Square Garden over the Fourth of July weekend, with July 3 circulating as the likely date. According to the Saturday, June 19, edition of Rob Shuter’s “Naughty But Nice” Substack, sources insist the MSG event was never going to be the ceremony at all.

“The MSG event was always the party, not the wedding,” one source told the outlet. The insider continued, “Taylor and Travis wanted the ceremony to be intimate and shared only with the people who matter most.”

Sources Claim Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are Planning a Private Rhode Island Ceremony

Shuter’s sources believe the real exchange of vows is set to happen near Swift’s Rhode Island home, far from the spectacle of a sold-out arena.

“Everything points to a private ceremony followed by a much bigger celebration later,” an insider said. “That’s been the plan from day one.”

Others described the choice as a conscious decision to protect the intimacy of the day. “Taylor could fill Madison Square Garden any night of the week,” another source told “Naughty But Nice.”

“But a wedding isn’t a concert. She wanted a real moment with the people she loves, not a production.”

One insider boiled the strategy down to a single line. “Think of MSG as the victory lap,” the source said, according to the report. “The wedding is private. The party is public.”

The speculation only grew louder on Friday, June 19, when TMZ reported that a large wedding is believed to be booked for Saturday at Ocean House, a luxe hotel just a short walk from Swift’s Rhode Island mansion.

Still, one piece of the puzzle is missing.

The same outlet noted that day that the couple had not filed for a marriage license in the state where Swift lives, leaving the most important question of all unanswered.

Which Celebrities Could Attend Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Wedding?

A long list of A-listers has reportedly made the guest cut, including Karlie Kloss, Zoë Kravitz, Ed Sheeran, Suki Waterhouse, the Haim sisters, Gigi Hadid, and Selena Gomez.

TMZ reported in May that Swift had been phoning friends herself to extend invitations and that she had put an ironclad non-disclosure agreement in place to keep the details under wraps.

According to the outlet, anyone who landed an invite had to sign the NDA before learning anything more about the celebration.

For now, the fireworks, the leaks, and the dueling reports have done exactly what Swift and Kelce seem to do best. They have kept the whole world watching, and waiting, for a moment the couple are clearly determined to keep on their own terms.