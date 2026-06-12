Taylor Swift Wedding Date: Two New Clues Point to July 3

Speculation around the Taylor Swift wedding date has reached a fever pitch. Fans have spent months trying to work out when Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will finally say, “I do.” Now, two new clues have surfaced that seem to point to a July 3 wedding, while existing theories continue to support both that date and June 13. With June 13 tomorrow, here’s a breakdown of the latest evidence fueling the rumors.

July 3 Clue #1 – Mariska Hargitay’s Mysterious Schedule Gap

According to Page Six, one of the strongest new clues pointing to a July 3 wedding involves Mariska Hargitay. The actress joined Swift courtside this week at Madison Square Gardens for a Knicks playoff game. The pair were photographed in matching “Stevie Knicks” shirts.

Soon after, fans noticed something unusual. Hargitay’s Broadway production, “Every Brilliant Thing,” is usually scheduled to run on Friday nights. However, the July 3 performance has been canceled.

Hargitay is one of Swift’s closest celebrity friends, and their connection stretches back years. Taylor Swift famously named one of her three cats Olivia Benson after the actress’s character on “Law & Order: SVU.” Hargitay’s own cat is named Karma, after Swift’s hit song of the same name.

The pair has shared several public moments over the years, including the actress’s appearance in Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood” music video. She also joined the singer onstage during the “1989 World Tour” and was seen hugging her at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards.

Getty Taylor Swift and Mariska Hargitay at the 2026 NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden on June 10, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

July 3 Clue #2 – The Tuxedo Timeline Theory

Another clue comes from tailor Tom Marchitelli, who designs suits for professional athletes. On June 9 he posted on X, “Just got my first tux order for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s black-tie wedding.”

When asked how long custom orders take, he replied, “Anywhere from 3 weeks to 24 hours.” Fans noted that timing feels tight if the wedding were scheduled for June 13.

On June 10 he confirmed that he had received another new order for the celebrity wedding, saying, “Second one just came in…” When asked “How many tailors do you have at the ready? This seems short notice…” he replied, “The only short notice is if they need it [tomorrow].”

Despite Marchitelli’s assurances, his earlier comment that custom tuxedos can take up to three weeks points to a July 3 wedding date over June 13, according to Nine.

July 3 Bonus Clues – Madison Square Garden’s Mystery Gap in Bookings and Kelce’s Off-Season Window

Several ongoing clues continue to push attention toward a Taylor Swift wedding date of July 3. First, Madison Square Garden is rumored to be a possible venue, according to Nine. The famous stadium has notable privacy features including underground access and no external windows.

Interestingly, Madison Square Garden has no public shows or concerts booked in early July. This gap in bookings – those publicly listed, at least – has become a major indicator of a July 3 wedding date.

The timing also matches the Independence Day holiday weekend. Since July 4 falls on a Saturday in 2026, the observed holiday is Friday, July 3. A Friday wedding would allow guests plenty of time to recover from what is expected to be a major celebration.

Finally, Kelce’s off-season window ends at the end of July, at which time he returns to training, according to Nine. An Independence Day weekend wedding would give the couple time to honeymoon before Kelce’s training is set to resume.

Getty Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attend Game Three between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers on May 23, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Even with July 3 gaining momentum, June 13 still has strong symbolic weight. As Nine reports, Taylor Swift has a long-standing connection to the number 13. It is widely referred to as her lucky number, and appears throughout her music and branding.

A June 13 wedding would fall on Taylor Swift’s half-birthday.

There are also practical reasons. June 13 falls on a Saturday, which is traditionally preferred for weddings. It also arrives at the beginning of summer, offering ideal weather conditions.

Whether the happy couple finally ties the knot on June 13, July 3, or some other date – it’s already shaping up to be the wedding of the century.