Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Spotted With Rumored New Dog

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s newest family member has officially made its first public appearance.

The newlyweds’ mysterious fluffy white dog, which has had Swifties searching for clues for days, was spotted arriving in Florida with the couple over the weekend, according to TMZ.

What We Know About the Adorable Dog

The pup was seen stepping off Swift’s private jet on Sunday, July 12, after the aircraft landed at the newly renamed President Donald J. Trump International Airport in Palm Beach, Florida.

The adorable dog carefully walked down the plane’s stairs with the help of a handler, giving fans their clearest glimpse yet at the pet that has sparked plenty of online speculation.

Kelce, 36, was also photographed on the tarmac during the arrival.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, who wore a red baseball cap, white long-sleeved shirt, sweatpants and Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 Retro Low sneakers, was seen collecting luggage and placing items into his carry-on bag.

It remains unclear whether the former “Voice” advisor was on the trip, as the singer was not photographed during the arrival.

The sighting comes after fans spent more than a week trying to determine whether Swift and Kelce had quietly welcomed a dog into their family.

Speculation began after photos from the couple’s wedding celebrations at Madison Square Garden surfaced online.

In one image, eagle-eyed fans noticed what appeared to be a portrait of Swift and Kelce holding a fluffy white dog.

Fans also connected the image to a resurfaced video from March that appeared to show a similar-looking dog getting out of Swift’s vehicle.

Neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly confirmed details about the dog, including its name, breed or when they welcomed the new addition.

The Two Recently Tied the Knot

The couple, who began dating in 2023, recently celebrated another major milestone after exchanging vows in a star-studded wedding ceremony in New York City on July 3.

The celebration reportedly featured more than 1,000 guests, with comedian and actor Adam Sandler serving as the officiant.

The wedding reportedly had a garden-inspired theme and included elaborate decorations, entertainment and games with luxury prizes for guests.

Both Swift and Kelce wore custom Christian Dior Haute Couture designs for the occasion, with reports claiming Swift walked down the aisle to her 2008 hit “Love Story.”

In the days following the wedding, family members have shared a few details about the celebration. Donna Kelce described the event as “magical,” while Jason Kelce said he had a “good time.”

He also joked that he drank “way over” 15 beers during the festivities, offering a lighthearted glimpse into the reception.

Since their wedding, the couple has kept a relatively low profile, briefly stepping away from the spotlight before attending former Chiefs teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster’s wedding to Laura Kruk on July 10.

The couple’s dog reveal adds another personal detail to their growing family story, though fans will likely have to wait for Swift and Kelce themselves to share more about their new furry companion.

For now, the first glimpse of the fluffy white pup has given Swifties another reason to celebrate the couple’s latest chapter together.