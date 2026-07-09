Jason Kelce Shares First Reaction to Brother Travis Kelce’s Wedding to Taylor Swift

Jason Kelce is finally sharing his thoughts on one of the biggest celebrity weddings of the year.

Less than a week after his younger brother, Travis Kelce, married Taylor Swift in a star-studded ceremony at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, the retired NFL star offered his first public comments about the celebration while attending the ACC Golf Championship in Lake Tahoe on Thursday, July 9.

Jason Mentions the Wedding

Speaking with fans during the event, Jason kept his remarks brief but enthusiastic.

“It was a good time,” the former Philadelphia Eagles center said, according to the New York Post.

When another fan asked how the wedding was, Jason reportedly smiled and described it simply as “great.”

The lighthearted exchange didn’t end there.

At another point on the course, someone asked whether he had consumed more or less than 15 beers during the festivities.

Jason didn’t hesitate with his answer.

“Way over,” he reportedly joked, drawing laughs from those nearby.

Jason played a major role in the July 3 ceremony, serving as Travis’ best man as the Kansas City Chiefs tight end exchanged vows with Swift.

On the bride’s side, Taylor’s younger brother, Austin Swift, stood beside her as her “man of honor.” Rather than having traditional bridal parties, the couple opted not to include additional bridesmaids or groomsmen.

Friends & Family Have Been Speaking Out

Jason isn’t the first member of the Kelce family to speak publicly about the wedding.

Just one day after the ceremony, Donna Kelce was asked about the event during a July 4 appearance. While careful not to reveal many details, she couldn’t hide her excitement.

“I really can’t say a heck of a lot,” she said. “Except it was magical, man! Magical.”

As more guests begin sharing memories from the celebration, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has also revealed one of the ceremony’s lighter moments.

Speaking at an event in Salt Lake City, Reid praised officiant Adam Sandler for bringing humor to the wedding while also offering heartfelt relationship advice to the newlyweds.

“Adam Sandler conducted the service there and he told me, ‘Keep kissing.’ In its simplest form. That’s a good thing,” Reid said.

“It’s hard to argue when you give your wife a kiss or your wife gives you a kiss… And make sure you do it every day, every minute that you have an opportunity to. Knock it out, and you won’t have any problems.”

Reid added that although Sandler is “crazy,” he was “phenomenal” and “did a great job” leading the ceremony with “a lot of humor.”

While guests continue to share small glimpses of the wedding weekend, many fans are still eagerly awaiting an official look at Swift’s bridal gown.

According to a source who spoke with PEOPLE, the Grammy-winning singer chose a custom Christian Dior Haute Couture wedding dress for the occasion.

The insider said the gown featured “a long veil and train” and described the look as “perfectly Taylor.”

“She looked so beautiful,” the source added. “It didn’t stray from her style.”