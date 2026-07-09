Andy Cohen Reveals His Favorite Person to Celebrate New Year’s With, and It’s Not Anderson Cooper

For years, Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper have become one of television’s most recognizable New Year’s Eve duos. Their annual CNN broadcasts have produced countless viral moments, from Cooper breaking into laughter at Cohen’s unfiltered commentary to the pair’s celebrity interviews and midnight champagne toast.

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So when Cohen was asked to name the person he’d most want to celebrate New Year’s with if Cooper wasn’t an option, his answer came as a surprise.

During a recent appearance on Hoda Kotb’s Joy 101 platform, the “Watch What Happens Live” host took part in a rapid-fire round of questions. Near the end of the interview, Kotb asked, “Best person to have a midnight New Year’s toast with other than Anderson?”

Cohen didn’t hesitate.

Andy Cohen Picks Sarah Jessica Parker Over Anyone Else

Instead of naming another Bravo personality or one of his many celebrity friends, Cohen immediately chose Sarah Jessica Parker.

“Sarah Jessica,” he replied. “She’s good for a New Year’s party.”

He then explained exactly why she earned the top spot.

“And that lady will get up with the piano and sing the most whispery version of ‘Tomorrow’ and bring a tear to your eyes.”

The answer offered fans a rare glimpse into Cohen and Parker’s longtime friendship away from the spotlight. While the pair have supported one another publicly for years and have crossed paths at countless industry events, Cohen’s story painted a much more personal picture of what spending a holiday with Parker is actually like.

Rather than describing an over-the-top celebrity celebration, he recalled an intimate moment centered around music, laughter and a heartfelt performance that has clearly stayed with him.

Although Anderson Cooper has become synonymous with Cohen’s televised New Year’s Eve celebrations, Parker appears to hold a special place when it comes to ringing in the holiday off camera.

Cohen Also Had a Funny Answer About His Favorite Concert Companion

@cnn A concert goer captured video of Andy Cohen dancing at a Dead and Company gig in Las Vegas earlier this year. Anderson was not impressed. #cnn #news ♬ original sound – CNN

Kotb saved one final question for the end of the interview, asking Cohen who the best person would be to attend a Dead & Company concert with.

The Bravo host, who has long been open about his love of the band, delivered another memorable response.

“You know what? I could go with myself,” he joked before turning the conversation back to Kotb.

“I tried to get you to one.”

Cohen has never hidden his passion for the Grateful Dead and Dead & Company. Over the years, he’s frequently discussed concerts on his SiriusXM radio show, shared photos from performances on social media, and proudly embraced his status as a lifelong Deadhead. Kotb’s question was a fitting way to close the interview, and Cohen’s self-deprecating answer underscored just how much he enjoys the experience, whether he’s attending with friends or flying solo.

The rapid-fire conversation offered fans a fun look at two sides of Cohen’s personality: his appreciation for longtime friendships and his enduring love of live music.

While millions of viewers know him best for celebrating New Year’s Eve alongside Anderson Cooper each December, Cohen made it clear that when he’s off camera, Sarah Jessica Parker is the friend he’d happily choose to share the countdown with.