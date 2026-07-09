‘The Valley’ Star Jesse Lally Shares His Real Reaction to Ex-Wife Michelle Saniei Dating Icon Dr. Dre

Jesse Lally of “The Valley” opened up about his ex-wife Michelle Saniei reportedly dating Dr. Dre.

The Bravo TV personality appeared on the July 8 episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” where he was asked if he thought his former wife’s rumored romance with the 61-year-old rap legend and record producer would last.

“I don’t think Michelle’s giving that one up forever,” Lally replied. “As long as she can to the grave.”

When asked for his reaction to the dating rumor and when he heard about it, Lally said, “I was, you know, I found out when everybody else found out.”

Jesse Lally Didn’t Believe the Rumors About Michelle Saniei & Dr. Dre at First

Play

Lally, who appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” alongside his girlfriend Lacy Nicole, admitted that he didn’t believe the news when he saw a photo of his ex with the wealthy music mogul.

“I thought it was AI like everybody else,” he shared. “And my comment was, you know, after the chaos of the Aaron breakup (Saniei’s boyfriend following her split from Lally), just do whatever’s best in the interest of [our daughter] Isabella, okay? Like, just keep her safe, secure, and just take your time this time.”

Lally also joked that he wasn’t sure his ex-wife knew who Dr. Dre was before she met him.

Lally previously told TMZ he wasn’t told anything about the identity of his ex-wife’s famous friend until tabloid photos of their date night surfaced. He also noted that while he didn’t think Saniei knew a lot about rap music, he was an NWA fan in the 1980s. Lally bought Dre’s Compton-based hip-hop group’s cassette tape in 1988, the same year his ex-wife was born, the outlet noted.

Michelle Saniei Played Coy When Asked About Her Relationship With Dr. Dre

Play

Saniei, 37, and Lally, 46, announced their separation in March 2024 after nearly six years of marriage. Their breakup, divorce process, and co-parenting relationship became a storyline on “The Valley.”

When Saniei began to date Aaron Nosler, he appeared on “The Valley” with her. It’s less likely her famous new man will make a cameo.

In June 2026, Saniei was a guest on “Watch What Happens Live,” where she was grilled by host Andy Cohen about her potential romance. After Cohen noted that fans saw date night photos of her and Dr. Dre holding hands at Nobu in Malibu, the mom of one grinned widely before answering.

“You know, he’s a wonderful man, and we are spending a lot of time together,” she shared.

Saniei also revealed that she met the legendary musician organically through a mutual friend.

‘It was very natural, very organic,” she said. “It wasn’t even a setup. We just happened to meet and we clicked.”

When asked what attracted her to the rapper, Saniei revealed, “I just go with the flow. I love people who are very positive and have good energy and that’s what he is. “

“He’s a great man, what can I say?” she added when asked how long the romance had been going on.

Saniei also confirmed that Dr. Dre had not yet met Lally or their daughter and had never watched “The Valley.”