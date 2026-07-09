Catherine Zeta-Jones Mourns Devastating Family Loss: ‘My Heart Is Broken’

When beloved music icon Bonnie Tyler passed away on Tuesday, July 8, one of the voices mourning her loss belonged to someone who knew her not just as a fan, but as family. Catherine Zeta-Jones, 56, shared a heartfelt Instagram tribute on Thursday, July 9, remembering Tyler as both a musical force and a deeply personal presence in her life.

Getty British musician Bonnie Tyler

The “Chicago” Oscar winner revealed that Tyler’s husband, businessman and former Olympian Robert Sullivan, is her cousin, making the Grammy-nominated singer part of her extended family.

How Bonnie Tyler Became Part of Catherine Zeta-Jones’ Love Story

“My heart is broken with the news that our dearest Bonnie Tyler has passed away,” Zeta-Jones wrote. “[She] has been such a part of my life.”

Alongside her message, the Welsh actress shared a photo taken the night before her 2000 wedding to Michael Douglas and revealed that Tyler was there for that milestone too.

Tyler later performed at the celebration itself, turning what was already a landmark night into something even more unforgettable.

“She sang and rocked it at my wedding. An extraordinary woman with vocals to match,” Zeta-Jones wrote. “A one-of-a-kind artist, who so easily could have been a comedian because she was one of the funniest people I ever met. Thank you Bonnie for the joy you brought so many.”

Zeta-Jones also honored Tyler in a comment, quoting a beloved Welsh folk song in her farewell. “Sleep tight beautiful lady. We shall forever ‘Keep a Welcome in the Hillsides’ of Wales for you. Sending my love to Robert and the family. God Bless💔🙏🏻”

Tyler told the BBC in 2001 what it was like to sing that night, navigating a room filled with some of the finest wine and champagne she had ever seen, all while deliberately holding off until she finished her set.

“I like to have a drink, you know, but not before I sing. So I drank one glass of vintage champagne from 7:30 until after I came off stage at 12-ish,” Tyler said.

“And it was all underneath my nose and all this incredible vintage red wine and vintage champagne everywhere. And I couldn’t drink any of it, you know, until I came on stage. I made up for it then though!”

Inside Bonnie Tyler’s Final Months

Tyler’s death came after a serious health battle. She had undergone emergency intestinal surgery in May and was later placed in an induced coma, according to The Guardian.

In mid-June, her team said she was “no longer in a coma” but remained “very unwell and in intensive care.”

“Although her condition is improving it is a slow process. Her doctors remain confident that she will make a good recovery but it is going to take time,” the statement read, as published by ABC News. “[We] want to tell you that she is aware of, and very grateful for, your good wishes.”

Her family’s official statement confirmed she passed away in a hospital in Portugal.

“Bonnie’s family and team are heartbroken to announce that Bonnie unexpectedly passed away last night in hospital in Portugal as a result of the illness that she was being treated for,” it read. “We will issue a further statement shortly but for now ask for privacy to deal with this tragedy.”