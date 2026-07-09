Sir Rod Stewart Pays Tribute to Bonnie Tyler With the Ultimate Compliment

British singer and songwriter Sir Rod Stewart has paid tribute to the late Bonnie Tyler by paying her the ultimate compliment.

Welsh singer and songwriter Tyler, 75, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, having previously been placed into an induced coma following treatment for a perforated intestine. She was best known for a series of big hits in the 1970s and 1980s. They included “It’s A Heartache,” “Total Eclipse of the Heart,” “A Rockin’ Good Way (to Mess Around and Fall in Love),” and “Holding Out for a Hero.”

Stewart is, of course, a bona fide music legend. His iconic hits span 60 years and include the likes of “Maggie May,” “You Wear It Well,” “Sailing,” “The First Cut Is the Deepest,” “Baby Jane,” and “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?”

It is, therefore, hugely flattering that his tribute to Tyler included him saying his legendary voice is comparable to hers.

Stewart took to social media to make his tribute to the late star.

Sir Rod Stewart Calls Bonnie Tyler ‘A True Soul Stirrer’

Sir Rod Stewart posted his tribute to Bonnie Tyler on his Instagram account, sharing what he had to say with his 1.7 million followers.

The post came in the form of an image with a plain black background. On the background, white text with Stewart’s caption written on it can be seen.

Stewart’s caption on the image begins, “We shared similar styles of vocalising. She was a good pal, a true soul stirrer.”

The caption continues, “I sing “It’s A Heartache” every night on tour.”

It goes on, “I’ll miss you darling Bonnie.”

Stewart signs the caption off, “Sir Rod.”

His fans and followers flocked to the post’s comment section to have their say on it and pay their own respects to Tyler.

Stewart’s Followers Say Tyler ‘Will Always Be in Our Hearts’

Getty Sir Rod Stewart and Bonnie Tyler.

The comments section of Sir Rod Stewart’s lovely tribute to Bonnie Tyler is teeming with kind messages from his fans and followers.

One of Stewart’s followers commented, “Such sad news that our dear Bonnie Tyler has left us today! May God comfort her entire family and friends, and may she rest in peace! She will always be in our hearts 💕.”

Another follower said, “Oh my goodness! So sorry to hear that she passed…RIP ❤️…She was the first singer who turned me on to country music 🎶 🎵.”

Someone else wrote, “She sang the songs you put the roof down on your car and sang your heart out too.❤️”

“What a lovely tribute ❤️,” noted one Instagram user.

Another person said, “Very sad day, she did have an amazing voice. 😢💔”

Finally, somebody remembered, “1993 Was a great Summer, I was living in Athens and Bonnie Tyler’s album Faster than the Speed of Night was the soundtrack track of the summer and Baby Jane was nos 1!”

We’d like to send our sincere condolences to Bonnie Tyler’s family and friends at this sad time. May she rest in eternal peace.

Both Sir Rod Stewart and Bonnie Tyler’s discography info were courtesy of Discogs.