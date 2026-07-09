Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Wife Doesn’t Like Musicals – Except This One

Sometimes the strongest endorsement comes from the toughest critic. Lin-Manuel Miranda says his wife, Vanessa Nadal, has never been much of a musical fan. That changed when she saw “Octet,” the off-Broadway production that has now become his latest movie project.

According to Vanity Fair, Nadal’s reaction to the show was so enthusiastic that it convinced Miranda he wanted to bring it to the big screen. After watching “Octet” together in 2019, she leaned over before the curtain call and told him, “If you took me to more shows like this, I’d go see theater with you.”

For Miranda, that praise carried extra weight. He joked that his wife only likes “good” shows and affectionately described her as a “logic monster.” He even compared her compliment to receiving a “three-star Michelin” review, calling it the best thing she had ever said about a musical.

Why Lin-Manuel Miranda Couldn’t Forget “Octet”

As reported by Vanity Fair, Miranda couldn’t stop thinking about the production, even as he was editing his 2021 directorial debut, “Tick, Tick… Boom!” He said he kept asking himself what project he would tackle if he had the chance to direct another film. The answer was always “Octet.”

The musical “Octet” is anything but conventional. It follows eight strangers attending an internet addiction support group inside a church basement. They share their stories through an entirely a cappella score. The songs explore social media, online dating, cancel culture, gaming, explicit material, memes and other parts of modern digital life.

Miranda believes the story has become even more relevant. He noted that the rise of artificial intelligence has only strengthened the show’s themes. He recalled recently meeting a couple who remarked that people are not “wired to handle so much information” from their phones. Miranda said that line could have come straight from the musical.

An All-Star Cast Built Around “Choir Kids”

Rather than simply casting famous actors, Miranda had a very specific goal. According to Vanity Fair, he told longtime casting director Bernie Telsey he didn’t just need “theater kids” for “Octet.” He needed “choir kids.”

That approach helped assemble an impressive ensemble. Rachel Zegler stars alongside Amanda Seyfried, Philippa Soo, Jonathan Groff, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Gaten Matarazzo, Paul Jordan Jansen and Tramell Tilman.

Miranda praised each “Octet” performer’s musical ability, describing Zegler as someone who “can do anything.” He said Seyfried proved herself after watching her perform live on “The Tonight Show.” He also called Tilman “deeply musical,” despite the actor never having appeared in a musical before.

The production itself was also ambitious. Miranda and his team independently financed the film, rehearsed for five weeks and completed filming in just 22 days. Around half of the vocals were recorded live, while the opening number was captured in one uninterrupted take.

A Busy Year With Awards Buzz Building

Miranda has no shortage of projects on his schedule. Besides searching for distribution for “Octet,” he is preparing the Broadway debut of “Warriors,” according to Broadway Journal. Meanwhile, “Hamilton” celebrates its 10th anniversary and “In the Heights” returns to New York City Center.

He is also back in the Disney spotlight with a new original song for the live-action “Moana.” As Oscars buzz and awards speculation begin to swirl, Lin-Manuel Miranda isn’t getting caught up in the conversation. Instead, he recently praised Taylor Swift, even as both could find themselves competing for Best Original Song at next year’s Academy Awards.

For now, though, Miranda is focused on “Octet.” He told Vanity Fair something special happened between the eight cast members during filming. The experience, he said, created an extraordinary bond that he “can’t wait” for audiences to see on screen.