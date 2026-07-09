‘Summer House’ Star Lindsay Hubbard Reveals Who She Texted First After Emmy News

For Lindsay Hubbard, “Summer House’s” historic Emmy nomination wasn’t just another career milestone. It was a moment she immediately wanted to share with the people who had been there since the beginning.

Just one day after Bravo’s long-running reality series made history with its first-ever Primetime Emmy nomination, Hubbard opened up about her emotional reaction and revealed exactly who received her first text messages after the news broke.

The series earned its first nomination in the Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program category after 10 seasons, marking a major achievement for one of Bravo’s flagship franchises.

Lindsay Hubbard Had One Group Chat in Mind

Speaking to Us Weekly, Hubbard admitted she had an over-the-top reaction when she learned “Summer House” had finally received its long-awaited Emmy recognition.

“I screamed, I didn’t cry but I got chills, and I ran a lap around my apartment,” Hubbard said. “Then I started pacing around on the phone calling everyone.”

She said the excitement didn’t wear off for hours.

After finally catching her breath, Hubbard revealed the very first people she texted.

“I texted Kyle and Carl on a group text first,” she shared. “And then I texted our editors and our executives from Truly Original.”

According to Hubbard, those messages reflected just how excited she was.

Her texts, she said, included “a lot of caps, exclamation marks and extra letters” to properly express her excitement.

Hubbard also praised everyone behind the scenes who helped make the series possible.

“I am so beyond proud and excited for our entire team top to bottom,” she said. “From our producers, editors, executives at Truly Original, to [the] cast and our entire crew that has been with us for the majority of these past 10 years, I am just so happy for our show! Very well deserved nomination!”

A Milestone 10 Seasons in the Making

The Television Academy announced this year’s Emmy nominees on Tuesday, with “Summer House” receiving a coveted spot in the Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program category. It marked the first Emmy nomination in the show’s history.

The Bravo series will compete against “America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders,” “Love on the Spectrum,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked,” and “Welcome to Wrexham.”

The nomination follows one of the most talked-about seasons in the franchise’s history.

Season 10 featured shocking relationship revelations, emotional friendship fractures, and several cast shakeups that dominated conversation throughout the summer. Just weeks before the season premiered, Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula revealed they had separated after four years of marriage, leaving fans to watch what became the couple’s final summer sharing the house together while married. Outside of the season, another major Bravo headline unfolded as Amanda and West Wilson confirmed they had been dating after months of keeping their relationship private, dramatically shifting dynamics within the friend group.

The season also explored the fallout surrounding Amanda and West’s romance, particularly given West’s complicated history with Ciara Miller and the ripple effects it had among the cast.

Season 10 featured returning cast members Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Lindsay Hubbard, Carl Radke, Ciara Miller, Jesse Solomon and West Wilson, alongside newcomers Mia Calabrese, KJ Dillard, Dara Levitan, Levi Sebree, Bailey Taylor and Ben Waddell.

For Hubbard, the nomination represents far more than individual recognition. After a decade on the air, “Summer House” has officially joined the ranks of Emmy-nominated reality television, giving the longtime cast and crew a milestone years in the making.