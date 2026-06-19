Lindsay Hubbard Says This Year Was Supposed to Be a ‘Transitional Year’ on ‘Summer House’

Lindsay Hubbard may have just offered the biggest clue yet about where “Summer House” is headed next.

During a recent appearance on the “Gabbing with Gib” podcast, the longtime Bravo star opened up about balancing life as a new mom, filming multiple projects, and her future on the network. But it was one particular comment about “Summer House” that immediately caught fans’ attention.

While discussing the evolution of the franchise, Hubbard revealed that the cast had expected a major transition to happen sooner. Instead, those plans appear to have shifted.

“The plan was for last year to be the transitional year,” Hubbard said. “And the new plan is for this year to be the transitional year.”

Although she didn’t explicitly say what that transition entails, the remark has sparked speculation about what comes next for one of Bravo’s longest-running ensemble reality shows.

Lindsay Hubbard Opens Up About Her Future

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Hubbard’s comments came while discussing her future on both “Summer House” and Bravo’s newest spinoff, “In the City.”

“It’s a lot [doing two shows],” she admitted before explaining how plans for the franchise have evolved behind the scenes.

The reality star has been a central figure on “Summer House” since its debut in 2017, helping turn the series into one of Bravo’s most successful reality franchises. Over the years, viewers have watched her navigate friendships, relationships, career changes, heartbreak, and, most recently, motherhood.

Now, as her life looks dramatically different than it did during the show’s early Hamptons-party years, Hubbard appears to recognize that the series is entering a new phase as well.

Her comments come as Bravo continues to expand the Summer House universe. Along with “In the City,” newer cast members have taken on increasingly prominent roles while several longtime stars have begun building lives outside of the weekend-share-house format that launched the series.

The Next Generation Is Already Taking Over

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Later in the interview, Hubbard revealed that she has had conversations with some of the show’s younger cast members about stepping into bigger roles.

“I used to have so many side conversations with West and Jesse, specifically of being like, okay, here’s the baton, I’m passing you the baton, you now need to perform,” she said.

According to Hubbard, today’s cast members face different expectations than earlier seasons.

“Gone are the days where your biggest storyline is that you couldn’t wash out your recycling before recycling it. Gone are the days, now you have to have opinions, and you need to stand by them, and you need to do stuff.”

She also praised several of the newer stars for embracing that responsibility.

“You can’t just sit back and relax and enjoy the ride anymore. You’ve been here for three years, now it’s time,” Hubbard said. “I didn’t have to have that conversation with Ciara because I think that she every year was so vulnerable and open and honest this year, and I’m so proud of her for doing that. I think she’s on a great path.”

Whether this ultimately becomes Hubbard’s final chapter on “Summer House” remains unclear. But her latest comments suggest that the show’s veteran cast members are already thinking about the future and who might carry the franchise forward.

For now, Hubbard isn’t saying goodbye. But she is making one thing clear: “Summer House” is entering a transitional period, and the next generation may soon be ready to take center stage.