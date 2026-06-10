Meija Moreno Reveals What West Wilson Texted Her After the ‘Summer House’ Reunion

The conversation surrounding West Wilson’s love life didn’t end when the “Summer House” reunion wrapped.

Once part three of the reunion aired, Bravo released the trailer for a surprise bonus episode, giving fans access into conversations that happened after the cast finishing taping the reunion special.

Included in the clip, Meija Moreno was featured and shared a surprising detail about her relationship with West, revealing that he reached out after filming with a brief text message.

“After the reunion, he texted me, ‘You win,'” Meija said.

@hayusocial And now for the aftermath. An all new episode of SummerHouse coming to you next week. ♬ original sound – Hayu – Hayu

The revelation adds a new chapter to one of the most talked-about storylines from the season 10 reunion, where viewers learned more about West’s off-camera relationship with Meija and the differing views they had about where things stood.

It also adds another layer as Meija isn’t a “Summer House” cast member and this was her first time filming for Bravo. Given her name was mentioned several times during the reunion and on social media, fans were thrilled to see her part of this unexpected extra episode and that she had a platform to share her story herself.

Meija and West’s Relationship Became a Major Reunion Storyline

Meija became a central figure during the reunion after cast members began discussing West’s dating life away from the cameras.

According to Meija, she believed she and West were in an exclusive relationship while he was filming “Summer House.” She claimed she spent nearly every weekend with him and was under the impression that they were building something serious together.

West, however, acknowledged dating Meija while disputing that the relationship was exclusive. It also is unclear how much of this Amanda Batula knew about Meija and her relationship with West, with viewers getting very little answers on that during the reunion.

The conversation took a dramatic turn when Ciara Miller called Meija backstage during the reunion, allowing her to speak directly to the cast about her experience.

During the phone call, Meija shared details about her relationship with West and explained why she felt hurt by how everything played out.

The moment quickly became one of the reunion’s most discussed segments, with viewers debating the differing accounts of the relationship.

Fans Now Have Another Piece of the Puzzle

While the reunion answered some questions, it also left fans wondering what happened after filming wrapped.

That’s why Meija’s latest revelation caught so much attention.

During the sneak peak for the “Summer House” bonus episode, she disclosed to Ciara that West reached out after the reunion with the simple “You win” message.

Meija did not elaborate on any further conversations between the two, but the text immediately sparked discussion among fans who followed the reunion drama.

Given everything that was revealed about their relationship on stage, many viewers interpreted the message as West acknowledging how difficult the situation had become.

Whether fans see it as an apology, an admission, or simply a moment of reflection, the text adds yet another layer to one of season 10’s most talked-about storylines.

And even after the reunion has ended, it appears the conversation surrounding West and Meija is far from over.