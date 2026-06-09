West Wilson Reveals the ‘Summer House’ Reunion Comment He Still Can’t Shake

The “Summer House” Season 10 reunion delivered plenty of emotional moments, but for West Wilson, one comment in particular has continued to linger long after filming wrapped.

During the June 5 episode of the “Show Me Something” podcast, West reflected on the reunion and admitted that comments made by Dara Levitan hit differently because of their personal history.

“I think the reunion is good for people to just get [expletive] off their chest,” West said. “Dara, I’ve known her for a long time. Obviously, it hurts a little more to have a friend, like, really [expletive] cook you like that in that moment.”

The reunion has featured several conversations about West’s dating history and relationships, but Dara’s perspective stood out because she wasn’t speaking as a cast member watching events unfold from the outside. Instead, she was speaking as someone who had known West personally and romantically.

That distinction is exactly why her comments have remained on his mind.

West Says Dara’s Criticism Carried More Weight

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During the reunion, Dara didn’t hold back when discussing what she sees as a recurring pattern in West’s relationships.

“I’m gonna be honest, West, I don’t see you suddenly waking up one day and this is gonna be the relationship that you stand up for and man up for,” she said. “You like people to think of you as a good guy, but you treat the women that give themselves to you like they’re expendable.”

She later doubled down on that assessment.

“I guess I would just reiterate to you that the biggest pattern in his life is that it is the West show and it will always be the West show,” Dara said. “The biggest concern of his, consistently, is being well-liked and well-received. He doesn’t prioritize treating the women he is linked to romantically with the respect that he does anybody else in his life.”

She continued, “I just foresee him, for a very long time, wanting someone who will mold and fold and fit into his life without excuse or complaint. It’s up to you to decide what’s worth sacrificing for that kind of person.”

For many viewers, the comments became one of the most talked-about moments of the reunion. For West, they also sparked some self-reflection.

West Admits Parts of the Criticism Were Fair

Rather than dismiss Dara’s comments, West acknowledged that some of what she said resonated with him.

“I haven’t run away from my bad communication style or dating history. It has not been clean in a long time,” he said. “She’s valid for calling me out in that capacity, because, yeah, I’ve dated casually and hurt people.”

Still, he admitted hearing those observations from Dara was difficult.

“That one did stick out to me, honestly, a lot because I was like, ‘Oh, this is someone who I’ve been romantic with and been friends with,'” West explained. “To have them just give me the full scope of what that reads like to someone who’s been a part of it in all facets, that’s a lot to take in.”

The comments offered one of West’s most candid responses yet to the criticism surrounding his dating history and behavior on the show. While reunion conversations often generate headlines in the moment, it’s clear this particular exchange is one that West is still processing.

Part 3 of the “Summer House” Season 10 reunion airs Tuesday, June 9, at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.