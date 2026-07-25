Friends ‘Heartbroken’ After Beloved ‘Jeopardy!’ Champion Courtney Shah Passes From Brain Cancer at 52

Family, friends, and fans are mourning the death of Dr. Courtney Shah, a history professor at Lower Columbia College in Longview, Washington, for nearly 20 years and a seven-time champion on the iconic game show “Jeopardy!”

In a Caring Bridge update, Shah’s daughter, Maya, shared the sad news on July 22, 2026, that her mom had died at age 52, following a valiant battle with brain cancer.

Courtney Shah Earned Over $120,000 on ‘Jeopardy!’

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Shah was a contestant on season 37 of “Jeopardy!” in 2021, according to J! Archive. Across her seven-game winning streak, she won $118,558, followed by a $2,000 finish when she took second place in her eighth game.

In a behind-the-scenes video filmed after she’d won five games, she told “Jeopardy!” producers, “I really never imagined I would get here, not to day one and certainly not to day five. I’m not quite sure that this is actually reality yet.”

“The first game is all adrenaline,” she continued. “Now, I feel like I can settle in. This is all surreal. This can’t possibly be happening.”

In November 2022, Shah competed in the show’s 2022 Tournament of Champions, winning another $5,000, but she lost in the quarterfinal game four.

Shah attended Duke University (crediting her “Jeopardy!” wins to her education there) and earned her Ph.D from the University of Houston. She was an expert in the history of gender, sexuality, medicine, and race, according to a bio connected to her book, “Sex Ed, Segregated: The Quest for Sexual Knowledge in Progressive-Era America.” The bio said she also loved hiking, kayaking, and reading.

‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Courtney Shah is Remembered by Fans & Students

Noting that her mom died “in the comfort of her own home,” Shah’s daughter Maya wrote on CaringBridge, “I don’t know what you believe about death, but I like to think that she’s at peace now. We loved her in this world, and we loved her out of this world, and we’ll go on loving her.”

As news of Shah’s death spread, many mourned her passing online, from “Jeopardy!” fans to friends and students, including someone who called her “one of the most kind and thoughtful people I have ever known” in a CaringBridge tribute.

One of her peers from Duke wrote on CaringBridge, “My wife and I are heartbroken to hear of your mom’s tragic passing. We were both Courtney’s classmates at Duke and want to thank you for sharing her journey in CaringBridge. We were watching and rooting for Courtney during her incredible time in the sun on Jeopardy and look back upon that time with fondness. She must have been so proud and you must have been as well. Remembering her and thinking of you in this difficult time.”

Many left condolences and memories on a Facebook tribute from local radio station KLOG, including a former student who wrote, “This is so sad, I took her course her first year of teaching there. One of my strong influences in getting my Bachelor’s in history. She truly leaves behind a lasting legacy.”

Another commented, “She was a wonderful instructor and made me loveee history so much I kept coming back for more history classes. She will be missed.”

“Jeopardy!” fans have also found ways to pay tribute, from online chat groups to leaving comments on Shah’s Instagram page, where she often posted pics and videos with her dog and cats. On her final post from May, one fan wrote, “so sorry to hear about your passing ❤️ loved watching you on jeopardy a few years back, sending thoughts to your family”

According to KLOG, a memorial service for Shah will be held at the Lower Columbia College campus on August 10.