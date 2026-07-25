Emma Roberts Marrying Fiancé Cody John in Intimate Idaho Wedding This Weekend: Report

Emma Roberts, 35, and fiancé Cody John, 35, are reportedly getting married at John’s family estate in Sun Valley, Idaho, this weekend, according to TMZ.

The “Holidate” actress and John are expected to say “I do” on Saturday, July 24. TMZ reported that the wedding will be intimate and attended by only their closest family and friends.

Roberts and John’s expected wedding comes two years after the actress announced their engagement on July 16, 2024.

“putting this here before my mom tells everyone ❤️,” she captioned an Instagram post at the time of her flashing her diamond ring.

Emma Roberts and Cody John’s Relationship History

Roberts and John, a fellow actor, appearing in Hulu’s “Wu-Tang: An American Saga” and The CW’s “In the Dark,” went public with their relationship in August 2022, PEOPLE reported. John was the first to share news of their relationship in an Instagram post by sharing a photo kissing Roberts with the caption, “sweet sweet.”

Several months later in December, Roberts also made their relationship Instagram official. ”#2022 I loved you ❤️ happy new year hotties!” she captioned a photo of them holding hands.

Roberts has kept both her family life with her son, Rhodes, 5, and her romance with John private over the years.

“I never want to talk about relationships I’m in or that are ending or have ended. It’s hard enough to be with someone by yourself, let alone with an audience,” Roberts told Cosmopolitan in 2019 about keeping her life safeguarded.

Roberts, who left her seven-year relationship with ex-fiancé Evan Peters in 2019, emphasized to Cosmopolitan her decision to keep her personal life to herself.

“Growing up is hard. Sometimes it makes me sad that I can’t have a private moment,” Roberts explained. “Because of Twitter and Instagram, there’s a whole other element where everybody can comment on what you’re doing and no one knows the real story. That’s hard.”

Who Is the Father of Emma Roberts’ Son Rhodes?

While Peters was one of Roberts’ longest relationships, she went on to date her child’s father, Garrett Hedlund, from 2019 to 2022. They welcomed Rhodes in December 2020.

A source previously told PEOPLE how impactful their split was on Roberts and the household. “It’s sad, and they are trying their best to co-parent. It’s been hard,” the insider shared at the time.

After splitting from Hedlund, Roberts poured herself into their son, Rhodes. She told PEOPLE in a 2021 interview that after becoming a mom, she noticed how much her life mindset changed — especially when it came to caring for her son.

“That was definitely the most eye-opening, having a child. Where before, I’m operating in the world on my own and I’m just kind of thinking about what’s right for me,” Roberts said. “And when you have a kid, it’s like, wait, how old is he going to be in the year 2050? What’s the world going to look like? For me, I definitely wanted to educate myself more on what I should be doing.”