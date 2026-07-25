Watch: Adam Sandler’s Daughter Sunny Lights Up the Screen in ‘Don’t Say Good Luck’

Fans of Adam Sandler have watched his daughters Sunny and Sadie grow up from little kids to delightful young women.

Sunny recently stepped into the spotlight as star of the ensemble comedy “Roommates.” Now, she’s headlining her own movie, the upcoming coming-of-age dramedy “Don’t Say Good Luck” for Netflix.

In the new film, directed by Julia Hart, Sunny Sandler stars as Sophie Birenbaum, a teenage girl whose life take an unexpected turn when she’s cast in the leading role in her high school’s musical.

“Sophie Birenbaum is ready for the spotlight as the lead in her high school musical — until suddenly she’s living with even more drama at home than on the stage,” notes the Netflix synopsis.

Play

The First Choice

When it came to casting her film, Hart didn’t cast a wide net.

“Sunny Sandler was the first and only person we thought of to play Sophie,” Hart tells Tudum.

For Sandler, the attraction to the role was immediate. “I knew as soon as I heard about the idea that I loved it, believed in it, and wanted to do it,” she says. “Then I met with Julia, and it really made me want to do it.”

While Sunny’s character experiences all the elation and joy of preparing to make her acting debut, her world comes crashing down when her mother (Melanie Lysnkey) receives a cancer diagnosis.

“I knew she was going to be great, but she absolutely exceeded all of my expectations as an actor, and also as a singer, a hard worker, and an amazing leader on set,” says Hart of her leading lady. “In a way that I haven’t really experienced with many actors, Sunny is able to bring any emotion, anytime. It’s remarkable. Her ability to tell different stories in the same scene was truly amazing.”

The Movie’s Core

Netflix Sunny Sandler and Melanie Lynskey in “Don’t Say Good Luck.”

As Hart explains, Sophie’s relationship with her mom is the at the very core of the film — and just as Hart only had Sandler in mind, that was also the case when it came to Lynskey.

“She’s one of the greatest actors of her generation,” Hart declares of Lynskey. “She is so beloved by everyone who sees her work.”

The two actresses worked to support each other through some of the film’s most emotional moments. “They have some really tough scenes, and they both just took such good care of each other through all of that,” Hart says.

Addse Sandler: “Melanie can bring so much out of you that you don’t even know you have.”

A Talented Cast

Netflix Steve Buscemi and Sunny Sandler in “Don’t Say Good Luck.”

Max Greenfield (“New Girl”) plays Sophie’s father, Ted. “People are going to get to see a totally different side of him because he is capable of so many different things as an actor,” says Hart. “Max has a teenage daughter. He’s an incredible parent, and a lovely human being.”

The rest of the cast is rounded out by Jack Champion, Stephanie Beatriz, Scarlett Estevez, Emma McNulty, Elyse Bell, Bebe Neuwirth, Steve Buscemi and Jon Lovitz.

When Does ‘Don’t Say Good Luck’ Debut?

Viewers can look for the film to premiere August 14 on Netflix.