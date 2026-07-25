5 Must-Watch Movies Leaving Netflix Next Week

As Netflix prepares to bid farewell to an array of films and TV series next month, a few of these soon-to-be-gone movies should be on the top of any cinema aficionado’s most-watch list.

As August approaches, time is running out for Netflix subscribers to give these classic films one more watch — or, if they haven’t seen them before, a premiere viewing.

With that in mind, here are five standout films that will all be leaving Netflix on August 1.

‘Tootsie’

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Dustin Hoffman earned an Oscar nomination for his performance in this 1982 comedy from director Sydney Pollack. Hoffman plays Michael Dorsey, a temperamental New York actor whose perfectionism and combative attitude have made him such a pain in the butt for directors that he is literally unhirable.

With the help of a wig, girdle, makeup and dress, he transforms himself into Dorothy Michaels, with his alter ego landing a role at soap opera “Southwest General” as hospital administrator Emily Kimberly. But them something unexpected occurs: Emily suddenly becomes a breakout character on the show, with Dorothy becoming a celebrity feted by talk shows, magazine covers and the like. Michael’s secret becomes increasingly tougher to keep when he falls for his co-star (Jessica Lange) — while her father (Charles Durning) falls for Dorothy.

As a bonus, “Tootsie” boasts an early screen role for future star Geena Davis, and a hilarious supporting turn from Bill Murray as Michael’s roommate.

‘Chef

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Since making his debut opposite Vince Vaughn in 1996’s “Swingers,” Jon Favreau has moved increasingly behind the camera as director of such films as “Iron Man” and Disney’s live-action “Lion King.” Meanwhile, he’s also maintained an on-camera presence as an actor, most notably as Happy Hogan in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

No film better captures Favreau’s dual roles as actor and director than “Chef,” the 2014 comedy-drama in which he plays Carl Gasper, celebrity chef at a chi-chi L.A. restaurant. When an embarrassing meltdown is captured on video and goes viral, he finds himself fired, disgraced and unemployable. Returing to his hometown of Miami, Carl finds redemption by taking his talent to a food truck, specializing in Cuban cuisine.

Favreau is bolstered by an all-star supporting cast that includes Sofía Vergara, John Leguizamo, Scarlett Johansson, Dustin Hoffman, Oliver Platt, Bobby Cannavale, Amy Sedaris and Robert Downey Jr.

‘Pretty Woman’

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Julia Roberts‘ breakthrough role came in indie drama “Mystic Pizza,” but it was this Garry Marshall-directed 1990 rom-com that made her a superstar. Roberts stars as Vivian, a rookie Hollywood escort who’s hired by a wealthy corporate raider (Richard Gere) to accompany him as his plus-one on business-related dinners and the like, essentially masquerading as his significant other.

As they get to know each other — particularly during a now-iconic shopping-spree scene — these two crazy kids wind up falling for each other for real.

‘Splash’

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Ron Howard was at the start of his directing career when he cast up-and-coming comic actor Tom Hanks in the star-making lead role this this fantasy rom-com about a guy who falls in love with a mysterious and oh-so quirky woman (Daryl Hannah) — not realizing that she’s actually a mermaid.

The late, great John Candy delivers one of his funniest screen performances as the party-hearty brother of Hanks’ character, while his “SCTV” co-star Eugene Levy is a villainous scientist.

‘Borat!’

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Sascha Baron Cohen has delivered a lot of laughs over the course of his career, but never as successfully as in this 2006 mockumentary. Subtitled “Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan,” “Borat!” follows his character, clueless Kazakhstani journalist Borat Sagdiyev, on a raucous, ribald and no-holds-barred journey through America.

Part scripted comedy, part guerilla performance art, there’s never really been anything like it.