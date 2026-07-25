‘Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story’ & More Fan-Favorite Christmas Movies Are Airing on Hallmark Channel Tomorrow — July 26

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies fans know and love.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for Sunday, July 26. After you’re done binging episodes of “Reba,” in the morning, grab a blanket and get ready to relive some of your favorite holiday happily-ever-afters.

‘Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas’ – 12 a.m. ET / 11 p.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Four days before Christmas, Elizabeth receives a voicemail from a number she doesn’t recognize. On the message, a man she doesn’t know makes one final plea to the love of his life.

Starring Holland Roden, Tyler Hynes and Tenille Townes. From Executive Producer Blake Shelton.

“Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas” premiered on November 26, 2022.

‘Once Upon a Christmas Miracle’ – 2 a.m. ET / 1 a.m. CT

Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): After receiving a medical diagnosis before the holidays, Heather Krueger discovers she is in urgent need of a life-saving liver transplant. Facing incredible odds against finding a donor, she’s shocked when a stranger, Chris Dempsey, volunteers to donate half his liver to her. As Heather and Chris get to know one another and their families before and after the transplant, they form a deep connection and begin to wonder if the closeness they feel goes beyond the special connection between organ donor and recipient. The two must decide if Chris’s selfless act is the beginning of a beautiful, true love story.

Starring Aimee Teegarden, Brett Dalton, and Lolita Davidovich.

“Once Upon a Christmas Miracle” premiered on December 2, 2018.

‘Merry & Bright’ – 6 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): The story begins when Cate (Sweetin), CEO of the Merry & Bright Candy Cane Company, meets Gabe (Walker) during the busy Christmas season. She assumes Gabe is the suitor her well-meaning mother is trying to set her up with when in reality, he works for Empire Corporate Recovery, which has been hired to take a closer look at Merry & Bright’s operation and find ways to make the company more profitable. As Cate and Gabe begin to work together, they find ways to elevate the business and find that they have more in common than savvy business sense.

Starring: Jodie Sweetin and Andrew Walker.

“Merry & Bright” premiered on November 2, 2019.

‘Five Star Christmas’ – 8 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): When a travel writer shows up unexpectedly at their dad’s B&B, the Ralston family all pretend to be guests in hopes of a good review. Lucy falls for guest Jake but can’t share her secret.

Stars Bethany Joy Lenz and Victor Webster.

“Five Star Christmas” premiered on November 26, 2020.

‘An Unexpected Christmas’ – 10 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): A speech writer makes a deal with his ex-girlfriend to pretend they’re a couple to save his family’s Christmas. It’s not long before both the ruse and their feelings catch up with them.

Starring Bethany Joy Lenz and Tyler Hynes.

“An Unexpected Christmas” premiered on November 26, 2021.

‘Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story’ – 12 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Alana Higman is sure that her family’s lifelong history as Kansas City Chiefs superfans makes them a frontrunner to win the team’s “Fan of the Year” contest. Derrick, Director of Fan Engagement, is tasked with evaluating how Alana and her family stack up against the other two

finalists. As the pair spends time together, it’s clear there’s a spark between them but when her grandfather’s vintage Chiefs good-luck winter hat goes missing, Alana begins to doubt everything she believed about fate, destiny and even questions her future with Derrick – unless, that is, a little Christmas magic can throw a Hail Mary.

Starring Hunter King and Tyler Hynes.

“Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story” premiered on November 30, 2024.

‘Five More Minutes’ – 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Inspired by Scotty McCreery’s song, “Five More Minutes,” a woman’s Christmas wish is answered in unexpected ways when her late grandfather’s journal turns up and reveals an untold romance.

Starring Nikki DeLoach and David Haydn-Jones.

“Five More Minutes” premiered on November 20, 2021.

‘Pride, Prejudice, and Mistletoe’ – 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Darcy (Chabert) has always worked hard to prove herself and be successful on her own terms, even choosing to start her own company, rather than work with her father. Returning to her hometown for Christmas, Darcy reconnects with an old rival, restaurant owner Luke (Penny), and they are forced to plan a charity event together. As Darcy spends time with her family and Luke, she starts to realize what matters most in life and sets out to mend her relationship with her father, and possibly fall in love. Based on the book of the same title by Melissa de la Cruz.

Starring Lacey Chabert and Brendan Penny.

“Pride, Prejudice, and Mistletoe” premiered on November 23, 2018.

‘Love Under the Mistletoe’ – 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Grace and her former high school crush, Ryan, work together to revive the beloved charity fundraiser and seem to constantly find themselves under strategically placed mistletoe.

Starring Jen Lilley and Nick Bateman.

“Love Under the Mistletoe” premiered on July 25, 2026.

‘A Veteran’s Christmas’ – 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Honorably discharged from the Marines, Grace is driving to Cincinnati, when her jeep breaks down, and Judge Joe Peterson offers his guesthouse until it’s repaired. As they spend time together they fall in love, but Grace worries Joe isn’t over his ex, Marnie, and Joe must decide if he should move to Chicago to be a District Court Judge. If he does, Grace sees no reason to accept a job heading the town’s Search & Rescue. Overhearing Joe talking to Marnie, Grace is brokenhearted, and leaves, until Joe unleashes a surprise that could make Grace stay in River Crossing forever.

Starring Eloise Mumford and Sean Faris.

“A Veteran’s Christmas” premiered on November 11, 2018.

‘Crown for Christmas’ – 10 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): After getting fired from her job as a maid at a ritzy New York City hotel, Allie reluctantly accepts a temp gig as the governess to a young girl who is part of a powerful family in Europe that lives in an actual castle. After arriving, Allie learns the girl is named Princess Theodora and her father is Maximillian, the King of Winshire. The King informs Allie that the Princess has a tendency to terrorize authority figures, a predilection that has grown worse since her mother’s death. Yet governess and Princess wind up hitting it off while at the same time a spark forms between Allie and Max. However, Countess Celia is expecting to wed the King. Will Max take a stand for his feelings for Allie and make it truly a merry Christmas for all (or at least, most)?

Stars Danica McKellar, Rupert Penry-Jones.

“Crown for Christmas” premiered on November 27, 2015.