Katie Holmes Steps Out for a Stylish Hamptons Date With Jason Bard Yarmosky as Romance Heats Up

Katie Holmes and Jason Bard Yarmosky are no longer keeping their growing connection out of view. After several affectionate dates around New York, the “Dawson’s Creek“ alum and the New York-based artist posed together at a stylish Hamptons gathering, adding another public chapter to their summer romance.

Getty Katie Holmes and Jason Bard Yarmosky

Holmes, 47, and Yarmosky spent Friday, July 24, at Ferragamo’s pop-up celebration at Topping Rose House in Bridgehampton, where the two posed for photographers with Holmes’ arm wrapped around him, as per photos obtained by Hamptons.com.

Katie Holmes and Jason Bard Yarmosky Attend Hamptons Event

Holmes wore a sheer midnight blue blouse with a cream fringed skirt, black patent leather mules and a bright orange handbag. Yarmosky complemented her in a dark blue sweater and pleated trousers. Standing close for photographs, the rumored couple appeared relaxed at their most formal outing since sparking romance speculation earlier in July, People reported.

When Did Katie Holmes and Jason Bard Yarmosky Start Dating?

The duo first drew attention on July 10 when they arrived hand in hand at an East Hampton screening of “The Invite,” directed by Olivia Wilde. One person who saw them together said their easy chemistry was noticeable throughout the evening.“He was whispering in her ear, and she was laughing,” the onlooker told People.

Inside the theater, Holmes leaned her head against Yarmosky’s shoulder as they watched the movie, as reported by People. Their next outing came four days later, when photographers caught them after a dinner date in Manhattan.

They smiled, hugged and remained close as they walked. Yarmosky also opened the car door for Holmes before she left. Neither has publicly confirmed when the relationship began.

Holmes and Yarmosky continued spending time together as July progressed. On July 21, they attended the Soho Sessions concert series in New York City. The two held hands, kissed, and embraced while watching Sienna Spiro perform.

The following day, they were photographed shopping in Midtown Manhattan. Yarmosky carried Holmes’ tote bag as they walked through the city together.

Their relaxed outings have offered a glimpse of a relationship that appears to be unfolding naturally, without a formal announcement or carefully staged debut.

Who Is Jason Bard Yarmosky?

Yarmosky is a painter whose work frequently examines aging, memory, and the passage of time.

According to his official website, he graduated from New York’s School of Visual Arts in 2010 and has exhibited internationally, including at the Brooklyn Museum of Art and Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art.

His creative background reportedly helped spark Holmes’ interest.

“She finds him interesting,” a source told People. “Katie has always been drawn to people who are creative.”

The insider added, “She loves being around people who are passionate about what they do. She enjoys learning and experiencing new things.”

Holmes and Yarmosky have not publicly discussed their relationship, but their PDA-filled appearances from the streets of New York to the Hamptons have made their chemistry difficult to miss.