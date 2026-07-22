Katie Holmes Spotted Holding Hands With Artist Jason Bard Yarmosky During NYC Date Night

Katie Holmes and artist Jason Bard Yarmosky were spotted enjoying another night out together in New York City.

According to , Holmes, 47, and Yarmosky, 38, were photographed holding hands as they left singer Sienna Spiro’s private performance on Tuesday, July 21.

The event was part of New York City’s Soho Sessions concert series, which raises money for North Shore Animal League America. Other attendees reportedly included “Summer House”star Ciara Miller. In addition, actor Ryan Eggold also attended.

Katie Holmes and Jason Bard Yarmosky Enjoy Another Public Outing

Us Weekly reported that the pair appeared affectionate throughout the evening, with Holmes and Yarmosky reportedly seen kissing and embracing during the performance. Then they left the venue hand in hand.

The outing marks the second time the two have been seen together publicly in recent weeks. Earlier this month, Us Weekly reported that Holmes and Yarmosky were also photographed holding hands while arriving at a July 10 screening of “The Invite” in East Hampton.

Jason Bard Yarmosky Is a New York-Based Artist

According to Us Weekly, Yarmosky is a New York-based painter and illustrator. His work explores themes of aging, memory and the passage of time.

The publication reported that he graduated from the School of Visual Arts in New York City in 2010. His artwork has been exhibited in museums across the country, including the Brooklyn Museum of Art.

While neither Holmes nor Yarmosky has publicly commented on their relationship, the pair’s latest outing marks their second public appearance together this month. This continues to spark interest in their apparent romance.