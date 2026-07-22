Matthew Knowles Confirms “New” Destiny’s Child Music Is on the Way

This is not a false alarm. The incomparable Destiny’s Child is finally about to roll out some “new” music, according to the group’s former manager, Matthew Knowles. Fans of the foursome-turned-threesome will recall that the supersquad hasn’t released a song since 2013’s “Nuclear.” While Beyoncé, Kelly, and Michelle have made a few appearances together since then, and have even been featured on each other’s solo projects (i.e., Kelly’s “You’ve Changed” and Michelle’s “Say Yes”), they haven’t released anything together under the Destiny’s Child or DC3 name in 13 years.

That being said, imagine the excitement and stir the Knowles patriarch caused on July 22, when he said fans could not only expect new releases from the group, but could expect them soon. Here’s what you need to know.

Matthew Knowles Shares Destiny Child Remixes Coming in 30 Days

Getty Beyoncé – Coachella 2018

Calling in to speak with Danny Murphy and Evan Murray-Real of Page Six and Page Six Radio, Knowles shared that new Destiny Child remixes are on the way, within the next 30 days. Specifically, Beyoncé’s father stated, “We’re about to market a bunch of new remixes, some you’ve never heard before from Destiny’s Child.”

After co-hosts Murphy and Murray-Real were able to shake off the shock and awe, they asked Knowles when they could expect to hear these tracks, and he responded, “In the next 30 days.” He elaborated, “We have a number of remixes that have never been released, and we’ll be putting them out soon.”

Missy Elliot and Other Special Guests are on the Remixes

Naturally, Knowles couldn’t drop this bombshell news without Murphy and Murray-Real pressing for more details. He would only share that the remixes are “with the girls,” and that there are some guest rappers on the songs. The only rapper he was willing to name, however, was Missy Elliot. Additionally, the remixes will vary from “dance mixes” to more “urban mixes.”

Now, besides the announcement that new Destiny’s Child music is coming out at all, the biggest takeaway was what Knowles said about the group’s music vault. He mentioned, “We have so much music that hadn’t been put out yet on Destiny’s Child.” That statement was brief, but it should mean a lot to all those who love the group. This could mean that this remix project could be the first of several new Destiny’s Child projects on the way (although, to be clear, Knowles did not explicitly say that).

It’s worth noting that the timing of the music from the group is rather interesting. Beyoncé just officially released “Morning Dew (Donk)” in anticipation of the 20th anniversary of her album B’Day, while fans are still clamoring for the highly anticipated release of her forthcoming Act III. Additionally, Kelly herself has been in the studio working on new music, so there’s no telling when she’ll plan to start rolling it out (hopefully soon).

So what do you think? Are you excited to hear new music from one of the most successful groups in music history? You can check out a clip of Knowles’ interview with Murphy and Murray-Real below.