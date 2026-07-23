Celine Dion Wows in a Hot Pink Dress in Resurfaced Photos From 2008 Concert

Celine Dion is gearing up for the launch of her upcoming residency, which will take the singer to France for a series of concerts. Recently, amid preparations, the 58-year-old music legend shared rare backstage photos from a 2008 concert.

Dion took to her official social media channels, including Instagram, to share the resurfaced photos. In the first of three, she can be seen sitting on a moving crate with both thumbs up. The second photo finds the songstress standing to the side while holding a microphone backstage at the concert.

Lastly, the “My Heart Will Go On” singer can be seen walking backstage while two production assistants aid her. Regarding her outfit, Dion is wearing a hot pink dress.

She captioned the photo, “A little backstage fun before showtime. 📸: Gérard Schachmes (Geneva, Switzerland: July 2008).”

Celine Dion Announced Her Residency In March

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Dion remains one of the most respected names in music. Because of this, there was considerable excitement when, according to Billboard, she announced in March 2026 her plans for a residency at the La Défense Arena in Paris, with dates beginning September 12 and running until October 14. Notably, the announcement came on her 58th birthday.

She said in a video announcement, “I’ve recorded a lot of birthday messages, but this is the first time I’ve ever recorded one for my own birthday. Dion went on to give a health update after having revealed her Stiff Person Syndrome in 2022.

She stated, “I want to let you know that I’m doing great, managing my health, feeling good. I’m singing again, even doing a little dancing. Even in my most difficult times, you were there for me. You’ve helped me in ways I can’t even describe. I’ve felt your prayers and support, your kindness and love.”

Regarding the residency, she shared, “This year, I’m getting the best birthday gift of my life. I’m getting the chance to see you, to perform for you once again in Paris, beginning in September! I’m feeling good, and I’m strong. I’m feeling excited — obviously a little nervous — but most of all, I’m grateful to all of you.”

Later, the singer extended the residency due to overwhelming demand. The change added 10 additional shows to the list, meaning she will perform a total of 26 shows for fans in Paris.

The Singer Has Been Vulnerable About Her Condition

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Dion first revealed her battle with Stiff Person Syndrome in 2022. More recently, in 2024, she opened up in a Today Show interview, revealing why she decided to go public with her condition. She began, “I could not do this anymore.”

She continued, “What do you want me to say? I have… what? We did not know what was going on. I did not take the time. I should have stopped. Take the time to figure it out… my husband as well was fighting for his own life. I had to raise my kids. I had to hide, and I had to try to be a hero. Feeling my body leaving me, holding onto my own dreams. And the lying for me was – the burden was like too much.”

The singer also called not being honest about her diagnosis “unbearable.”