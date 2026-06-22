Fans Rally Around Celine Dion as She Shares Vulnerable Admission About Love & Loss

Celine Dion shared her thoughts on Father’s Day on Sunday, June 21, reflecting on the love and loss of two incredible men in her life: her own father, Adhémar-Charles Dion, and her late husband and father to her children, René Angélil.

Celine Dion Celebrates Her Father & Late Husband on Father’s Day

The “My Heart Will Go On” singer posted a throwback photo on Instagram from happier times, showing Adhémar-Charles and Angélil dressed up and posing together. Both are grinning widely for the camera.

In the caption, Dion shared her thoughts, writing the message first in French and then translating it into English. The English message reads, “On Father’s Day, I’m thinking of the two extraordinary men who helped shape the course of my life. My father Adhémar, who was—and always will be—my biggest fan. And René, my love, my one and only love, who won everyone’s heart, but above all was the greatest father to my three boys, whom he adored.”

She continued, “Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers, grandfathers and father figures who, day after day, are there for their families with such love and support. We love you dad…we love you René. We miss you both so much. Thank you for watching over us.” She signed the message from herself, and her three sons, René-Charles, Nelson, and Eddy.

Getty Celine Dion and Rene Angelil with their children

Fans flooded the post’s comment section with messages of support. “Beautifully said. sending all the love,” a comment reads. “My heart is both melting and aching at this special pic. Happy heavenly Father’s day to these two legends!!!,” another person wrote.

Other reactions include, “It hurts so much when the ones we love leave us behind. But how lucky we are to know such love,” and “Beautiful picture and message as well. They really were and still are good men. I wish everybody could have someone in their lifes like your father and René.”

Celine Dion Reflects on Her Grief

Adhémar-Charles passed away in 2003 at the age of 80. Angélil died in January 2016 following a prolonged battle with throat cancer. He was 73. He and Dion had been married from 1994 until his death. During their relationship, they welcomed three children. In the years since Dion’s loss, she has spoken publicly about her complicated feelings of grief and how she still feels Angélil’s presence.

“Even after he’s gone, I still talk to him,” she said in an interview with Stellar magazine, Daily Mail reports. “I’m trying to prove to him every day I’m fine. Our kids are growing, we feel strong. We’re good.”

Getty Celine Dion and her husband Rene Angelil in 2004

In an appearance on “Good Morning America,” she opened up about her grief again, saying, “You cannot stop living. Go forward. Today is the first day of the beginning of your life,” CheatSheet reports. Dion has also shared how she still deeply feels connected to Angélil, saying he is “as alive as before. He’s not physically with us, but I live with him. I see him every day through the eyes of my children.”