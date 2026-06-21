Jessica Biel Shares Heartfelt Father’s Day Post to Justin Timberlake With Family Photos

Jessica Biel marked Father’s Day with a heartfelt tribute to Justin Timberlake, celebrating him as a devoted father and partner.

The actress shared a carousel of family images on Sunday, June 21, accompanied by a message highlighting Timberlake’s hands-on approach to parenting and the joy he brings to their household.

Biel Wrote How Much She Enjoys Watching Timberlake Be a Dad

She wrote: “Happy Father’s Day to the dad who is always ALL in. The one who turns ordinary moments into adventures and bedtime into comedy hour. The dad who is not afraid of the tears, the tender, quiet times, or the hard conversations. Watching you be a father is one of my favorite things. Our boys are so lucky to call you Dad. WE ❤️U!”

Timberlake also shared his own post, reflecting on fatherhood and the meaning it holds for him.

He wrote, “Every year this day rolls around and reminds me how lucky I am to be a father, watching my sons grow into who they are is life’s greatest gift. Love you two more than you’ll ever know. And Happy Father’s Day to all the Dads out there, mine included!”

Alongside his message, Timberlake posted a series of family snapshots.

One image showed his two sons walking along a paved path while dressed in rain gear.

Another captured a family ski trip, while a separate photo featured one of his children backstage during a concert, offering a glimpse into life on tour.

The final image in the carousel showed a handwritten note stuck in a plant that read, “Dad, you cook! Happy Father’s Day. We love you. Silas, Phin, and Jess.”

Friends & Fans React to the Touching Posts

Friends and fans filled the comments with warm reactions, praising Timberlake for his role as a father and sharing personal messages of admiration.

One wrote, “Happy Father’s Day, man. Thanks for all the dad tips these last four months, means more than you realize” while another added, “Happy Father’s Day, man! It’s amazing what a man/father you’ve become! I’m so proud to tell the world that you’re my favorite artist!”

Others commented on the family moments and humor in the post, including, “Jess put you in charge of cooking?? Now the real question is… did it turn out good?” and “someday they’ll realize they grew up backstage to a legend, but first they just get dad.”

Timberlake Often Posts on Father’s Day

Last year, Timberlake shared a similarly reflective Father’s Day message, describing fatherhood as the most meaningful responsibility in his life and expressing gratitude for the generational influence of his own family.

He wrote at the time, “There’s no bigger reward or responsibility that I have ever felt in my life above being a father. To teach and to learn at the same time… I feel beyond blessed,” adding that he sees himself reflected in his children as they grow.

Over the years, both Timberlake and Biel have continued to share occasional glimpses into their family life, often emphasizing privacy while still celebrating milestones like birthdays, tours, and holidays that reflect their bond as a family of four.

The posts continue to draw attention from fans who admire their family-focused approach and grounded public presence over the years together as a couple.