Britney Spears Says She Wants to Have Another Baby in Cryptic Post

Britney Spears took to Instagram on Sunday to tell the world she wants to “have another baby.”

In the cryptic post shared on the afternoon of June 21, she is seen dancing around her home wearing a yellow slip dress and a fedora while holding a purple guitar.

“it’s an emotional day for me,, guitars remind me of baby aliens,, such gentle strings,,, music is said to be the speech of angels,, I bought this one in Mexico 🇲🇽 in hopes one day I can have another baby,” she wrote.

Britney Spears ‘Doing Really Well’ After Rehab, DUI

Getty Britney Spears at the premiere of “Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood” in 2019.

Spears checked herself into rehab in mid-April after a DUI arrest, according to Page Six. Now, she’s “doing really well,” a source told the outlet at the end of April.

“She’s healthy and happy and feeling very positive and excited to start afresh. Rehab was a great opportunity for her to ground herself,” the insider said.

Spears, who was arrested March 4 for allegedly being under the influence of drugs and alcohol at the time, did a two-week stint in rehab, the outlet adds. She is said to have been “continuing counseling remotely.”

“This isn’t about one substance in particular, it has a dual purpose … this is about Britney putting her mental health first and taking some time for herself to focus on the things that are important to her,” the insider told Page Six about why the “Oops!…I Did It Again” singer voluntarily checked herself into rehab.

Britney Spears’ Sons Encouraged Her to Go to Rehab

Getty Britney Spears poses with sons Jayden James Federline (L) and Sean Preston Federline (R) during a game against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on April 17, 2013.

Spears’ sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, were a big part of the reason the “Toxic” singer checked into rehab, according to the Daily Mail.

“They’re the only ones she listens to, and they were so loving, so kind, but also so firm,” a source told the outlet.

Preston, 20, and James, 19, said it was “non-negotiable” to them, the outlet adds.

The sons reportedly gave their mother an ultimatum about attending rehab.

“It was like, ‘Mom, you have to go if you want us coming around, and that was all the incentive she needed,” the insider continued.

Spears wants a relationship with her sons, the source adds. At the end of the day, they just wanted her mom to be healthy, another source told People.

Jayden James Has First Red Carpet Appearance in 10 Years

Getty Jayden James Federline attends the Dior 2027 Cruise collection fashion show at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in Los Angeles on May 13, 2026.

James made his first red carpet appearance in 10 years at a fashion show this May, according to HELLO! magazine. He attended the Dior 2027 Cruise collection show at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in LA.

He wore baggy jeans paired with a green plaid shirt and white T-shirt underneath a green bomber jacket, the outlet said.

According to HELLO!, James lives in Los Angeles with Preston and Federline. He’s in hopes of pursuing a music career, his father wrote in his 2025 memoir, “You Thought You Knew.”

James has largely remained out of the spotlight in recent years.