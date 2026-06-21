Nicole Kidman Honors Keith Urban With Father’s Day Tribute Following Their Divorce

Nicole Kidman is continuing to put family first following her split from Keith Urban.

The “Big Little Lies” star shared a heartfelt Father’s Day tribute to her ex-husband on Sunday, June 21, offering a glimpse into the supportive co-parenting relationship they have maintained since finalizing their divorce earlier this year.

Kidman Wished Happy Father’s Day to All Fathers

Kidman posted a message to her Instagram Stories that read, “Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers.”

Alongside the caption, she shared a collage featuring two meaningful photos.

The top image showed her late father, Antony Kidman, while the photo below captured Urban spending time with the former couple’s two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith.

The touching post came just one day after Urban publicly celebrated Kidman’s birthday.

The former “American Idol” judge took to his own Instagram Stories on Saturday, June 20, to mark the actress’s 59th birthday with a simple but warm message.

“Happy birthday, Nicole Mary!!!!!!!!!!!!” he wrote against a purple-and-teal background.

Kidman also received a loving birthday message from the couple’s eldest daughter, Sunday Rose.

The aspiring model shared a black-and-white throwback photo of her mother and captioned it, “happy birthday mumma 🦋 no one i adore more.”

Kidman also shared her own birthday post and wrote, “Another trip around the sun.”

She added, “Thank you for all the birthday love xx.”

While Kidman and Urban ended their nearly two-decade marriage earlier this year, both have continued to prioritize their family and remain united when it comes to raising their daughters.

Urban Previously Opened Up About How Much He Loves Fatherhood

Urban has often spoken about how much being a father means to him.

“I just love being a parent,” he said in a 2018 interview. “I didn’t know that I’d ever get to be one.”

“It’s an incredible feeling,” the four-time Grammy winner continued. “And having girls — I love having girls. You know, I come from a family with no sisters, one brother. So, it’s been quite the learning curve in a really good way.”

Although Urban has not publicly addressed the divorce in detail, Kidman recently reflected on how she has been navigating the transition while emphasizing that family remains her top priority.

“I’m always going to be moving toward what’s good,” she told Variety. “What I’m grateful for is my family and keeping them as is and moving forward. That’s that. Everything else I don’t discuss out of respect.”

She continued, “I’m staying in a place of, ‘We are a family,’ and that’s what we’ll continue to be. My beautiful girls, my darlings, who are suddenly women.”

Kidman’s Father’s Day post highlighted that commitment to her family.

By honoring both her late father and the father of her children in the same tribute, the actress underscored the enduring importance of family, even as relationships evolve.

For Kidman, Urban, Sunday Rose and Faith, this weekend’s celebrations served as a reminder that while their family dynamic may look different now, the love and support they share remain unchanged.