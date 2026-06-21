Billy Joel’s Daughters Share Sweet Father’s Day Tribute With Rare Family Moments

Billy Joel received a heartfelt Father’s Day surprise from his youngest daughters this year.

On Sunday, June 21, the legendary musician shared a touching video compilation on Instagram featuring special moments with daughters Della and Remy.

The Sweet Video Was Filled With Tons of Family Photos

According to the caption, the tribute was created by Della and offered fans a rare look at Joel’s life as a father.

“Happy Father’s Day to the best daddles ever! EVER!! 😙❤️” the caption read.

Set to Joel’s beloved song “Vienna,” the video showcased a collection of candid family memories.

The montage included clips and photos of the five-time Grammy winner sitting at the piano with his daughters, enjoying a trip to Disney, riding bikes together and sharing simple moments like grabbing ice cream.

Photos also included past vacations and just simple moments like having dinner.

The sweet snapshots highlighted a side of the 77-year-old performer that fans don’t often see — one centered around family life rather than sold-out concerts and chart-topping hits.

Fans Couldn’t Get Enough of the Touching Tribute to Joel

Followers quickly flooded the comments section with Father’s Day wishes and reactions to the heartwarming tribute.

“This is the most dad post a dad could post! How utterly beautiful <3,” one fan wrote.

Another commented, “Happy Father’s Day! What a beautiful family!! God Bless you and your Family.”

“Awwwww! So sweet! Happy Father’s Day to you Billy & to all Dads!” another user added.

While many praised the video, some fans noticed that Joel’s oldest daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, was not featured in the montage.

“I understand that he is posting this on behalf of his youngest daughters because they don’t have social media, that makes sense. Alexa wasn’t included because she always posts her own tributes. But including at least one pic with her and her younger sisters would’ve been nice,” one commenter wrote.

Joel shares Alexa Ray with his ex-wife, Christie Brinkley.

He welcomed Della and Remy with his wife, Alexis Roderick Joel, whom he married in 2015.

Joel Always Wanted to Be a Parent & Absolutely Loves Being a Girl Dad

The “Piano Man” singer has previously spoken openly about how much fatherhood means to him.

In an interview with PEOPLE in July 2025, Joel reflected on the significance of being a parent.

“It means a lot to me, and I think that’s maybe part of the father thing,” Joel said. “I didn’t have a dad, so it was very important for me to be a dad.”

He added, “I love all of my girls. And poetic justice, I had all girls, of course, but I’m really enjoying this a lot. It’s something I was looking forward to all my life, and here I am.”

For Joel, whose career has spanned more than five decades, the Father’s Day tribute served as a reminder that his most meaningful role may be the one he plays at home.

And judging by Della’s message, there’s no doubt her famous father has earned the title of “best daddles ever.”