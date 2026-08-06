Sharna Burgess Honors Len Goodman at the DWTS Convention

Len Goodman was a fixture of “Dancing With the Stars” since the show’s beginning in 2005. Though he took a step back in later years due to health reasons, all the professional dancers held him in high regard. At the recent DWTS convention in Palm Springs, Sharna Burgess honored the late judge while speaking to fans.

Sharna Burgess Believes Len Goodman Would Have Loved the Convention

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Len Goodman hosted his last season of “Dancing With the Stars” in 2022. During the season 31 finale, he announced that he would retire. Months later, he passed away at 78 after a battle with prostate cancer. Fans and the DWTS team alike mourned his loss.

In season 32, many previous pro dancers returned to participate in a tribute to Len Goodman, entitled “Moon River.” The performance brought audience members to tears, including Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba.

Years later, the “Moon River” routine still invokes strong feelings.

“We replayed ‘Moon River’ last night on the big screen, and I had tears rolling down my face backstage,” Sharna Burgess told convention attendees. “[Len Goodman] is one of the heats of the show that will never go away. Wherever he is, he’s with us I think all the time.”

The 41-year-old went on to say that she wishes Len could have seen the convention and the performances the pro dancers put on in the arena space.

“There’s so many things that Len would’ve loved about this,” the Australian dancer continued. “And then I think there’s probably grumpy old Len that loves it just in a ballroom the way it was. But I think one thing about him is he always wanted the success of the show and I think he loved seeing where it is now.”

The Australian Dancer Hints at Another Season

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Sharna Burgess hasn’t competed on “Dancing With the Stars” since season 30. However, she’s not completely ruling out a return to the show. After welcoming her son, Zane, in 2022, she stepped away to focus on her family. But now that Zane is a little older, the season 27 champion might consider returning to the ballroom.

During the Q&A panel, a fan asked where Sharna’s mindset is at, if she were to receive an invitation to return.

“We actually discussed it last year,” the 41-year-old told fans. “It was by no means a ‘Please come back.’ It wasn’t a hard offer on the table, but there was definitely a temperature check. Last year I wasn’t ready. My son was not in school yet and I was building on other things. I’ve been acting and doing a lot of other stuff too.”

However, Sharna admitted a little over a year ago that she really needed dance back in her life. She was elated to participate in the DWTS convention and looks forward to other professional dance projects down the line. It’s too soon to say if that includes “Dancing With the Stars” season 35, but fans can hold out hope.

Fans can catch the season 35 premiere of “Dancing with the Stars” on Tuesday, September 15 on ABC. There will be a second episode the following night on Wednesday, September 16.