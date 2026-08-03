Sharna Burgess Drops Major Hint About Returning to DWTS for Season 35

DWTS fans are clamoring for the return of their favorite ballroom icons, and Sharna Burgess is finally addressing whether a series comeback is in her future.

The fan-favorite pro dancer recently opened up about her relationship with the show, giving viewers an honest update on where she stands ahead of Season 35. While she hasn’t made any official promises, Burgess admitted that the door is far from closed, leaving the door wide open for a triumphant ballroom return.

Sharna Burgess Answers Whether or Not She Will Return as a DWTS Pro

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In an interview with Us Weekly during the first annual DWTS fan convention, titled Dancing With the Stars Con 2026, Sharna Burgess revealed whether or not she would return to the ABC dance competition series. While the former champ hasn’t signed on the dotted line just yet, her candid update gave eager fans plenty of reason to hold out hope for a ballroom reunion.

Burgess revealed, “We actually discussed it last year, and it was by no means a ‘Please come back.’”

However, she added, “It wasn’t a hard offer on the table. But there was definitely a temperature check.”

Burgess explained that she was working on other projects at that time, and being a full-time mom to her son Zane, with Brian Austin Green. “My son was not in school yet, and I was building on other things,” she revealed. “I’ve been acting and doing a lot of other stuff, too.”

The dance pro concluded, “When I woke up that morning — like, a little over less than a year ago — and I was like, ‘I need dance back in my life.’ If they were to ask me this year, I would absolutely say yes,” she added. “Especially after this experience [at DWTS Con].”

“I can’t tell you how happy my heart, my soul, and my body are doing this. And I think I still have a lot more to give.”

Sharna Burgess Was a DWTS Pro for 15 Seasons

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Sharna Burgess appeared as both a troupe member and pro throughout 15 seasons. performing in the “Dancing with the Stars” ballroom for 15 seasons between 2013 and 2021. After making her debut in the show’s troupe during Seasons 13 through 15, she was promoted to a main pro in Season 16, ultimately concluding her impressive run in Season 30.

The dancer made one thing clear: she won’t return for Season 35 if it means taking a spot away from another veteran dancer on the roster. For her, respecting the current pros is just as important as stepping back under the studio lights.

She told Us Weekly, “The cast is incredible and I would never, ever, ever want to take someone’s spot. I would never want to get a position, which means someone else doesn’t have one. I love all of the women on that cast.”

Burgess concluded, “They’re so powerful. They’re so different. I think they’re inspiring millions across the country, too. So, if there isn’t a spot that I could be extra, I will forever be in the audience cheering them on.”

Throughout her DWTS career, Burgess was known for her bold choreography. That creative daring frequently pushed her celebrity partners past their limits, transforming underdog contestants into genuine title contenders.

DWTS is set to return on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, and Wednesday, September 16, 2026, at 8:00 PM ET/PT on ABC and Disney Plus.