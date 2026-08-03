Cameron Mathison Reveals ‘Unique’ Fan Experience With Touching Throwback

Great American Family star Cameron Mathison shared a touching memory involving a fan and a throwback to his early soap days. Mathison has had his fill of fan encounters during his decades-long career. However, one stands out from the rest for a very good reason. No, it’s not fans throwing apples at him for playing despicable Drew on “General Hospital”.

Cameron Mathison Goes Shirtless to Meet His ‘Biggest Fan’

Taking to Instagram, the Hallmark alum posted a video of pictures of him shirtless and on a horse. Mathison narrated the footage in which he revealed that the horse was his most “unique” and “biggest fan,” before sharing how the moment came about.

The actor spilled that during a fan event in 1998, a man came up to Mathison and said, “My horse is a huge fan of yours.” Mathison recalled the man telling him that he had a TV in his barn, and that whenever Mathison was on screen, the horse would perk up.

It didn’t end there. The man brought the horse to the event and informed Mathison that the horse was in the parking lot.

“So I put a pause on the entire appearance. I brought everybody outside, and I got on the horse. This is my first horse fan, and I gotta tell you he didn’t seem that excited to meet me,” the soap star expressed.

Mathison captioned his social media share with the story and thanked fan Donna Baker for digging up the photos. Baker attended the “General Hospital” fan club event over the weekend and posed for a photo with Mathison, which she posted on Instagram.

“The Bold and the Beautiful” star Rebecca Budig, who worked with Mathison on “All My Children” popped into the comments to declare, “HILARIOUS.” Fans also chimed in to react to Mathison meeting his biggest and most unique fan.

One fan stated, “Love this, what a great story ❤️”, while a different fan said, “Thos is amazing! 🐴”. A fan called it “Favorite story ever.”

Several fans commented on the stunning horse as well as the fact that Mathison was shirtless.

Drew Is Back With a Vengeance on ‘General Hospital’

After months of being locked in thanks to Willow (Katelyn MacMullen), Drew has returned to his villain roots. Drew spent months unable to walk or talk, and it did nothing to change his evil ways.

Instead of focusing his anger on Willow, which would be so deserved, Drew returned to his old reign of terror in Port Charles. It began with denying Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) access to Scout (Kayden Brenna Tokarski) because she violated his restraining order against Danny (Asher Antonyzyn).

Drew faced off with Alexis before delivering a threat to Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) about making the Quartermaine family pay. The fact that the same old disgusting Drew has returned had fans sounding off with mixed emotions on the tho topic.

Steve Burton (Jason) and Bradford Anderson (Spinelli) posed the question about disgusting Drew being back and up to no good via their official Stone Cold and the Jackal Instagram page. Fans hit up the comments with replies.

“I’m team Drew. I’m tired of smug Willow,” insisted a fan. Another fan shared, “I’m on Drew’s side this time!!! Willow needs to be taken down and hopefully by Chase & Brook Lynn.”

One fan expressed, “To be honest I hate that drew is still the same old drew but I hope he takes down Willow.” “Tired of the storylines repeating themselves from last year, same ol same ol’ again and again,” declared a different fan.