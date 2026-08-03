A Forgotten Netflix Comedy Series Is Leaving Soon

It seems odd to say that a Netflix Original Series can be removed from the platform, but it happens more than you would think. The upcoming removal is a comedy series that has been forgotten about, and you’ll definitely want to check it out. It’s all about Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s comedy series “Crashing.”

The series predates the iconic “Fleabag,” which Waller-Bridge wrote and starred in. Just like that, she took on the main duties for “Crashing,” a six-part British series that was a Netflix Original globally, except in the United Kingdom.

Why Is ‘Crashing’ Leaving Netflix?

Getty British actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge poses as she leaves the Festival Palace on May 15, 2018 after the screening of the film “Solo : A Star Wars Story” at the 71st edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France. (Photo by LOIC VENANCE / AFP) (Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)

What’s the deal? How can a Netflix Original leave? This is linked to the licensing terms. While “Crashing” was classed as a Netflix Original outside of the UK, it was never officially created by the streamer. It was licensed, and now that license is coming to an end. It’s happening a lot with the international originals lately. One of the most recent ones was “Between,” a Canadian series that landed the Original status outside of the country, but left Netflix on July 1.

These licensing terms tend to be for 10 years, which is the case with this Waller-Bridge comedy. It came out in 2016, and it was always intended to be a one-season comedy. There’s no need to worry about getting invested and leaving things with an abrupt ending. The great thing about there only being six episodes is that it’s an easy binge-watch before it departs Netflix.

“Crashing” is scheduled to leave Netflix on Sept. 1, 2026. That means the last day to watch all six episodes is on Aug. 31. This is a global removal, except in the United Kingdom. “Crashing” has already been removed from Netflix in the UK, as it’s a Channel 4 production.

What Is ‘Crashing’ About?

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The British comedy series follows a group of twenty-somethings living together. They are all property guardians at a London hospital that is now disused, which brings plenty of creepy moments. After all, who wouldn’t find themselves wondering about the patients who used to stay there?

The benefit for the group is that the rent is cheap. The downside is that they’re all eccentric, and while that’s a lot of fun for viewers, it leads to plenty of personal drama and chaos for the unlikely friends. Of course, there are tensions due to various relationships. Waller-Bridge’s character, Lulu, is a childhood friend of Molony’s Anthony, but he has a fiancée who isn’t too happy about their close relationship.

There are some stars you’re sure to recognize as you get into it, one of them being “Bridgerton’s” Jonathan Bailey! “Happy Valley’s” Amit Shah, “Brassic’s” Damien Molony, and “The Windsors'” Louise Ford also star.

There is a chance that Netflix could attempt to renegotiate the rights, but that’s probably not going to happen. It is one of the more forgotten comedy series on the streamer, and not due to lack of quality. It’s just more to do with the fact that there’s so much on the streamer now! If you love “Fleabag,” then you’ll adore “Crashing.”