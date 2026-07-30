Netflix’s Upcoming Supernatural Original Gets the Filming Update Viewers Need

It’s been a beat since there’s been an update about Netflix’s new original supernatural drama, “Pagans.” The show was ordered straight to series after the streaming giant won it at auction in September 2025, but since then, there has been radio silence.

There are many times when that is a concern. Projects get picked up to series and then suffer delays due to casting or budgets. Just look at how Hulu picked up “A Court of Thorns and Roses” and then there was silence for years, until eventually, everyone learned that Sarah J. Maas got the rights to the novels back. So, it’s not surprising that some may have worried that the new series from “Say Nothing” writer Joshua Zetumer had been quietly shelved.

Production Weekly shares some exciting news, as it turns out that production will be underway soon. This also gives everyone an idea as to when “Pagans” could be released.

When Will ‘Pagans’ Start Filming?

Getty Joshua Zetumer attends the premiere of “Patriots Day” at AFI Fest 2016, presented by Audi at The Chinese Theatre on November 17, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Audi)

It is possible for dates to change, but at this current time, production on “Pagans” is set to start on Oct. 26, 2026. This is just shortly after production on fellow Netflix series “Icebreaker” is set to begin. However, the production schedule for the supernatural drama will run for longer, not looking at wrapping until April 13, 2027.

This makes it unlikely for the drama to arrive in 2027. If it does, then it’s going to be very late into the year. Instead, viewers will likely need to wait until the beginning of 2028 for the series to drop. It will depend on the level of CGI that is needed for the more sinister effects.

Netflix won’t likely set a date until production has wrapped. Production schedules can change due to a number of factors, including actor and crew schedules, issues within the local area, and scenes taking longer than anticipated.

What Is ‘Pagans’ About?

Getty Joshua Zetumer attends The 85th Annual Peabody Awards (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Peabody Awards)

The new Zetumer series will focus on a single father raising two children after the death of his wife. While his son seems to cope well, his daughter, Alice, is considered the black sheep of the family. She struggles to connect with people, and it leads to issues between father and daughter.

At first, just strained, something sinister takes over. There are plenty of times that parents have dark thoughts about their children, even if they don’t want to admit it, but those are fleeting thoughts. However, what if they’re not? “Pagans” brings out all those thoughts, so children can hear everything their parents have thought. That’s bad enough under normal circumstances, but even worse when you have a child struggling to connect with people after the loss of her mom.

While things have seemed quiet about the genre series in recent months, there was a quiet casting call made for the role of Alice, giving many an idea of her age. The call on Backstage was for girls of any ethnicity, making it clear that the character would be around 12 or 13 years of age. There are elements of humor to the character, and the series itself has been described as including some humor as well as being “emotional” and “horrifying.”