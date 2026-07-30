The 2008 HGTV Dream Home Hits the Market in Florida, See Photos

Seasoned HGTV fans are excited to learn that a stunning Florida property from the network’s Dream Home series is on the market.

According to PEOPLE, the home in the Florida Keys was originally 3,200 square feet and valued at $2.2 million. However, the couple that won the home opted for a cash prize instead of the beautiful estate.

Over the past 18 years, it’s changed hands a few times. Each owner has built upon the property, installing upgrades and making it lovelier than ever before. In 2026, the home is on par with many upscale resorts.

This HGTV Dream Home Underwent Several High-Scale Upgrades

When the property last went on the market in 2021, sellers were seeking $8.49 million. Five years later, it’s fetching a much higher price. Realtor.com reports that after some major transformations, sellers want $14.9 million.

“It started out years ago, in 2008, as the HGTV Dream Home Giveaway, and it has evolved since then,” listing agent Brett Newman told the outlet. “Space is at a premium here in the Keys, and this is like having literally your very own resort to hang out.”

Linda Woodrum originally designed the home back in 2008. Each owner has had high respect for her work and largely kept her vision the same.

“It’s like a time capsule. It’s exactly the same decor. You could lay the pictures over one another, and it would be the same,” Newman continued. “All of the owners have decided to keep it that way, and everyone has improved the property.”

The property itself is so stunning that Brett Newman believes you could charge an admission just to tour the place. Many HGTV fans would love a chance to see the grounds with their own eyes.

“The weather and heat are pretty tough on plants here, but every single thing is green and in bloom, from fruit trees to amazing tropical flower trees, banana trees, you name it,” the listing agent explained.

Many would love to build a home in the Florida Keys, but that’s not necessarily possible. Building rights need to be secured. The 2008 HGTV dream home includes three development rights permits, which aren’t easy to obtain.

“Here in Islamorada, there are no more building rights. So, if you were just someone who owned a vacant lot and said, ‘Oh, when I retire, I’m building a house in the Keys.’ No, you’re not because there are no more building rights left,” Newman told Realtor.com.

Linda Woodrum Designed the Gorgeous Interiors

HGTV published several photos of the property on its website. Linda Woodrum described the vision she had for the design, which focused on the nautical atmosphere that Key West offers.

Woodrum designed a stunning walk-in glass shower with white tile. Two windows at the top of the shower allow plenty of natural light into the bathroom.

“It’s simple, utilitarian, with those fabulous windows,” Woodrum told the network. “I love how it’s so clean and crisp.”

There are plenty of strategically placed windows throughout the home, offering a stunning view of the ocean, beach, and neighboring marina.

Fans look forward to seeing what upgrades the next owners make.