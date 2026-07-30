Britt Stewart & Daniel Durant Say Goodbye to a Beloved Family Member

“Dancing With the Stars” pro Britt Stewart and her husband, Daniel Durant, have sadly said goodbye to one of their beloved pets.

Fans who keep up with the family know that Britt and Daniel are incredibly fond of cats and have two of their own, Hudson and Orlando.

On their Instagram stories, the couple confirmed that one of the cats has sadly passed away.

Britt Stewart & Daniel Durant’s Cat Hudson Passed Away This Week

On the evening of July 29, both Britt Stewart and Daniel Durant wrote on their Instagram stories that their beloved pet, Hudson, had sadly passed away. The cats have made frequent appearances on their social media over the years, so fans sorely felt the couple’s loss.

Both were senior cats, and Hudson had struggled with prior health issues. During their wedding in August 2025, Britt and Daniel included their pets by naming signature cocktails after them. The “Hudson” was a gin and tonic while the “Orlando” was a dirty martini.

“Hudson is sick, so this made his presence in any way feel extra special,” the professional dancer told Bride Magazine last year. “We also decided to personalize our cocktail napkins with handwritten love notes we’ve sent each other over the years.”



In a recent social media update, Britt and Daniel jumped on the latest trend where people pretend to sit for a Netflix documentary.

“We get it…it’s a generational problem,” the dancer captioned the video.

“Preparing for the Netflix documentary about couples that treat their cats like children,” she wrote over the clip.

Many fans related to the couple, noting they also treat their beloved pets like children. Without a doubt, Hudson’s passing is a tremendous loss for the household.

The Dancer Enjoys Spending Time With Her Cats on Breaks From DWTS

Britt Stewart competes on “Dancing With the Stars” each fall and then goes on tour with the rest of the cast through the spring. As a result, she spends a lot of time away from home and sorely misses her pets.

In 2024, she made an Instagram post revealing that she booked a long flight across the entire country for a quick visit at home just so she could be with Daniel and their cats.

“Do you fly across the country to be at home for 17 hours with @danielndurant and your cats? The answer is YES! My SOUL cup is so full and ready for this next week on @dwtstourofficial 🐈🤟🏾🐈” Britt captioned the post. In the first photo, she holds Orlando tight as she takes a selfie with him.

This weekend, Britt Stewart is at the first “Dancing With the Stars” convention in Palm Springs, California. The event runs from July 31 through August 2. While fans are excited to meet the dancer in person, their hearts go out to her as she mourns her beloved Hudson.

Tickets and information about the convention are available through the official website. “Dancing With the Stars” season 35 kicks off at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 15 on ABC. There will be a second episode the next night on September 16.