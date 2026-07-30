Horror Icon Joins Henry Cavill’s ‘Warhammer 40,000’ Passion Project

Horror mastermind Mike Flanagan has been making the rounds more than usual lately, as his upcoming adaptation of Stephen King‘s “Carrie” has been generating plenty of buzz. But even with the highly anticipated Amazon Prime series still more than two months away from terrifying viewers, the spine-chilling auteur is securing headlines again for another promising partnership with the streaming platform.

The prolific master of the macabre has been tapped to serve as the creative force behind an upcoming Amazon MGM Studios project based on Games Workshop’s enormously popular “Warhammer 40,000” universe. According to Deadline, Flanagan will likely wear many of his usual hats, serving as executive producer, writer, director, and showrunner for a venture that began when Amazon MGM Studios acquired licensing rights to the sci-fi franchise back in 2024.

Superfan Henry Cavill Spearheaded Adaptation Plans

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Of course, Flanagan isn’t the only Hollywood heavyweight involved in the collaboration, as the push to adapt “Warhammer 40,000” was first fueled by super-fan – and former Superman – Henry Cavill. The Brit actor was previously brought on to executive produce and star in whatever film or TV projects the venture ultimately yields. Given both Flanagan and Cavill’s previous fan-pleasing output, the results of their team-up could prove as powerful as one of the IP’s Power Armor-adorned Space Marines.

Beyond being a huge fan of Games Workshop’s “Warhammer 40,000” universe – which got its start in miniature tabletop war gaming – Cavill has earned a ton of geeky genre cred on both the big and small screen. In addition to playing one of cinema’s most iconic comic book superheroes, he was long-rumored to fill James Bond‘s tux, and is next set to headline Amazon MGM Studios’ “Highlander” reboot film. All that, and the self-proclaimed nerdy hobbyist starred as “The Witcher”‘s titular monster-slayer in the Netflix fantasy series’ first three seasons.

Flanagan, Cavill Collaboration Could Be Just What ‘Warhammer 40,000’ Needs

Getty Mike Flanagan attends the premiere of Warner Bros Pictures’ “Doctor Sleep.”

Not to be overshadowed by Cavill’s resume full of fan-favorite genre entries, Flanagan has served as the fright-bringing force behind some of the most adored – and acclaimed – horror series and films, from “The Haunting of Hill House” and “Midnight Mass” to “Gerald’s Game” and “Doctor Sleep,” in recent years. Toss in “Carrie” and the upcoming “Clayface” movie – which he penned and is executive producing – and it seems Flanagan also has the chops to do the beloved grimdark universe justice.

While Flanagan’s involvement brings a long-overdue, promising update to Cavill’s pet project, it’s still unknown what specific shape it will take. While the IP has enjoyed plenty of success beyond its tabletop gaming roots, it mostly keeps loyal fans engaged through tie-ins, such as video games, comic books, and merchandise. Most recently, the IP scored big on game consoles with 2024’s “Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2,” and in Amazon Prime’s animated anthology series “Secret Level,” which featured a popular episode based on the franchise, “Warhammer 40,000: And They Shall Know No Fear.”

But aside from these acclaimed, but smaller-scale efforts, the brand’s yet to reach the cinematic universe ambitions Cavill hopes to achieve. Regardless of what Cavill and Flanagan are cooking up, we’re already raising our buzzing Chainswords in anticipation.