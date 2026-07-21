DC Co-Chair Confirms Longstanding ‘Clayface’ Rumor

For the past several years, the MCU has been considered the pinnacle of superhero films, but DC hasn’t given up. They completely changed the game with 2025’s “Superman,” proving they are still just as dedicated to the genre as ever before. DC is creating a level of synergy that even Marvel hasn’t attempted. While both the live-action series and films are connected, showrunners have confirmed that even the animated shows are connected to the larger cinematic universe.

While speaking with Entertainment Weekly, DC Co-Chair Peter Safran outright confirmed that the Matt Hagan audiences see in “Clayface” is the same character in the animated “Creature Commandoes.” This is the first time the studio has attempted an R-rated film, which could lead to plethora of possibilities. If the film is received positively it could lead to a whole new wave of superhero based horror films.

Clayface is the Same Character in ‘Creature Commandoes’ and the Upcoming Film

Safran’s confirmation verifies a long standing rumor which fans had been speculating about for a long time. Gunn has long said that “Creature Commandoes” is canon to the larger DCU, but fans didn’t expect Tom Rhys Harries’ Haggan to be the same one involved in the animated series. The tone between both projects couldn’t be more different, but somehow showrunners are confident the synergy works. The considerable change in genre also makes sense when considering the difference in tone between comic book issues.

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Comics have the potential to be almost completely different based on who is writing or drawing the issue. DC showrunners have likely attempted to bring that energy into the filmmaking process. This incredible energy is what is bringing DC closer to the forefront of superhero films. Marvel was once leagues ahead, but the longstanding comic giant is closing the gap.



DC Studios might’ve lost some momentum with “Supergirl,” but most of the issues with that film are based on audience bias. Nevertheless, the willingness to experiment demonstrates a significant belief in both the franchise and its projects. If the franchise keeps this momentum it could easily overtake the MCU and become the definitive superhero media powerhouse for the foreseeable future. Marvel has previously attempted an R rated film, but DC is going about it in a completely new way.

‘Clayface’ Is DC’s First R-Rated Horror Film

“Clayface” is DC’s first superhero film and also the first movie in their lineup to receive an R rating. This is incredibly revolutionary for both the franchise and the genre as a whole. If “Clayface” ends up a box office success, it could inspire more studios to follow suit as well as create a consistent need for similar films within the genre. Yet, fans can expect the film to at least have some level of humor, especially given the DCU’s previous Clayface characterization.

Getty Tom Rhys Harries.

The Clayface from “Creature Commandos” seems like a completely different entity to the one from the “Clayface” trailer. However, Safran’s confirmation means that certain characters could act very different depending on whichever project they participate in, especially based on the rating. With this decision Gunn and Safran have made the genre more like the comic book source material than ever before.

Ultimately, Safran’s admittance that both “Creature Commandos” and “Clayface” share the same character sets an incredible precedent. The DCU is trying to create a synergy unlike anything seen previously in the genre. If their experiment is successful it not only has massive implications for the studio, but the medium as a whole.